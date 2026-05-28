Netanyahu Orders Expansion of Israeli Control in Gaza to 70% Defying Ceasefire Terms

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a directive to expand military control over 70% of the Gaza Strip, contravening the fragile ceasefire's withdrawal provisions. This escalation follows stalled negotiations for a second phase and amid daily violence and leadership decapitation campaigns by Israel targeting Hamas.

Jerusalem: Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Thursday that he has ordered the military to extend its control over 70% of the Gaza Strip. This directive directly challenges the terms of the fragile ceasefire agreement that took effect in October.

Speaking at a conference held in an Israeli-occupied settlement in the West Bank, Netanyahu stated, "We are currently squeezing Hamas. We now control 60% of the territory in the strip," as reported by Israel's Channel 12. He noted that under the ceasefire's initial framework, the military had been permitted to control half of Gaza, but his new order aims to push that figure to 70%.

"We're squeezing them from all (sides). We'll deal with what's left afterwards," he added, signaling an intent to further tighten pressure on the militant group. The ceasefire's first phase facilitated the release of hostages held by Hamas following the brutal October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. This was meant to be followed by a second stage involving Hamas's disarmament and a phased Israeli withdrawal.

However, this crucial transition has been stalled for months A key element of the truce was an Israeli commitment to withdraw behind a designated "yellow line"-a boundary separating areas controlled by Hamas and those held by Israeli forces. Netanyahu previously declared on May 15 that the army had already expanded its grip, stating, "There were those who said: get out, get out. We did not get out. Today we control… how much? 60 percent.

Tomorrow we shall see.

" Daily violence continues to grip Gaza, with both sides regularly accusing each other of truce violations since the agreement went into effect on October 10. According to the health ministry in Gaza-which operates under Hamas administration and whose casualty data is deemed reliable by the United Nations-Israel has killed more than 900 people since the ceasefire began.

On Wednesday, Israel claimed to have killed the newly appointed head of Hamas's military wing, Mohammed Odeh, following the assassination of his predecessor earlier this month. Since the October 2023 attack, Israel has pursued a systematic campaign to eliminate Hamas's leadership, both within Gaza and regionally. Odeh marks the fourth commander of the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades that Israel reports killing since the war's outset.

In parallel statements, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Wednesday reiterated Israel's objective of dismantling Hamas's governance over the Palestinian territory and hinted at a strategy to Encourage the displacement of Gaza's residents.

"The plan for voluntary migration from Gaza will also be implemented - everything will be done at the right time and in the right way," he said, echoing prior rhetoric about transferring the population





fmtoday / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Israel Gaza Hamas Ceasefire Netanyahu Military Operation West Bank Hostages Displacement

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Three years running, Gaza families mark Eid al‑Adha with sorrow instead of sacrificesGAZA, May 27 — As the approaching Eid al-Adha reminds people of togetherness and celebration in much of the Muslim world, for Ahmed Nashwan, a Palestinian man from the Gaza...

Read more »

Up To 70% Off: Love, Bonito’s Biggest Sale Of The Year Is Here!Love, Bonito kicks off its biggest sale event of the year with the return of its highly anticipated Mid Year Sale, starting 27th May 2026!

Read more »

Synthetic Drugs Make Up 70% of Malaysia's Drug Users, Says AADKSynthetic drug addiction in Malaysia has reached an alarming level, accounting for 70% of the country's total drug users. National Anti-Drug Agency director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh stated that syndicates are mixing fentanyl into vape liquids. AADK has yet to record fentanyl addiction cases at its rehabilitation centres but is prepared to handle such addictions, noting fentanyl is 50% more harmful than morphine. The agency now classifies treatment approaches by drug type, with specific methods for traditional drug users and stimulant addicts.

Read more »

Pharmaniaga bags RM281.7mil contract to supply human insulinThe pharmaceutical company says the contract represents 70% of the total tender volume.

Read more »