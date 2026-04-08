Nelydia Senrose Announces Pregnancy After Seven Years of Marriage

Actress Nelydia Senrose shares the joyous news of her first pregnancy, coinciding with her seventh wedding anniversary with husband Mohd. Hafez Halimi Abdul Hamid. The announcement was met with an outpouring of congratulations from fellow celebrities and fans.

PETALING JAYA: A beautiful seven years of loving each other has now become a heartbeat. These were the words of actress Nelydia Senrose when announcing that she is now pregnant with her first child after seven years of marriage to her husband, Mohd. Hafez Halimi Abdul Hamid. Like the most meaningful gift, Nelydia also wished her beloved husband a happy wedding anniversary . Happy seventh wedding anniversary to us both, she said on Instagram.

Through the post, Nelydia shared the good news through a video featuring an ultrasound image of the pregnancy, but did not reveal the age of her pregnancy. The post was flooded with congratulations from celebrity friends and netizens in the comments section. My darling, the power of two, is about to become a mother. I am the happiest, I swear, said actress Aprena Manrose. Oh, how cute, Alhamdulillah. Congratulations, Nely and husband, commented actress Mira Filzah. Nelydia married Mohd. Hafez, who is also a businessman, on April 6, 2019. – UTUSAN.\The news marks a significant milestone in Nelydia Senrose's life, with her pregnancy being the culmination of her seven-year marriage. The outpouring of support from fellow celebrities and fans underscores the public's affection for the actress and her husband. The comments section of her Instagram post is filled with well wishes, reflecting the shared joy and anticipation surrounding the upcoming arrival. This announcement not only signifies a personal joy for the couple but also resonates with their fans who have followed their journey over the years. The shared ultrasound image, while not revealing specific details about the pregnancy's stage, conveys the couple's excitement and anticipation.\The timing of the announcement is particularly poignant, coinciding with their seventh wedding anniversary. This further highlights the couple's enduring love and commitment to each other, making the good news even more special. The congratulations from fellow celebrities, such as Aprena Manrose and Mira Filzah, also highlight the strong bonds within the entertainment industry. The comments are filled with joy and excitement, emphasizing the positive community surrounding Nelydia and Hafez. The celebration of their anniversary alongside the pregnancy announcement makes this a double celebration for the couple and adds another layer of joy to the occasion. The anticipation and excitement from fans and fellow celebrities make this announcement a truly joyous occasion





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