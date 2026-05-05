Negri Sembilan Undang Challenge Removal in Court

Datuk Seri Mubarak Dohak and three other Undang in Negri Sembilan have filed a legal challenge seeking access to the minutes of a special session that advised on his removal as Undang of Sungei Ujong. They argue they are entitled to the minutes as DKU members and seek to suspend any decisions made during the session.

SEREMBAN: A legal challenge has been initiated in the High Court of Negri Sembilan by Datuk Seri Mubarak Dohak , the former Undang of Sungei Ujong, and three other prominent Undang figures within the state.

The originating summons filed seeks to compel the secretary of the Dewan Keadilan dan Undang (DKU) to release the minutes from a special session held on April 17th at Istana Besar Seri Menanti. This session reportedly provided the advice that ultimately led to Mubarak’s removal from his position. The plaintiffs, alongside Mubarak, include Datuk Maarof Mat Rashad, the Undang of Jelebu; Datuk Muham­med Abdullah, the Undang of Johol; and Datuk Abdul Rahim Yasin, the Undang of Rembau.

Additionally, Tunku Syed Razman Tunku Syed Idrus Al-Qadri, the Tunku Besar Tampin, and Datuk Seri Utama Badarudin Abdul Khalid, the Datuk Shahbandar Sungei Ujonh, have joined the legal action. The defendants named in the summons are Raja Norazli Raja Nordin, the DKU secretary, acting as the first defendant, the DKU itself as the second defendant, and the state government represented as the third defendant.

The core argument presented by the five plaintiffs centers on their rights as members of the DKU to access the complete and accurate record of the proceedings that informed the decision regarding Mubarak’s removal. They assert that transparency and due process necessitate the provision of these minutes. The legal team representing the plaintiffs is requesting a court order mandating the first and second defendants to furnish them with the minutes within a seven-day timeframe.

Furthermore, they are seeking a declaration that any decisions stemming from the April 17th session be temporarily suspended until the minutes are provided and thoroughly reviewed. This request aims to prevent the implementation of any actions based on potentially flawed or incomplete information. The situation stems from a decision made on April 17th, as publicly announced by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He stated that the DKU, the highest governing body concerning matters related to the four Undang, had accepted the advice from the Telaga Undang and Waris Klana Hulu Sungai Ujong to remove Mubarak from his position as Undang. The justification provided for this removal was a list of 33 alleged offenses attributed to Mubarak, purportedly violating established traditions and customary laws.

Aminuddin Harun further clarified that the removal process adhered to Article 14(3) of the Constitution of Negri Sembilan, emphasizing the constitutional basis for the decision. The Mentri Besar’s statement indicated a belief that Mubarak was no longer deemed suitable to lead the state administration and that a replacement was necessary. The plaintiffs, however, are contesting the validity of this removal, suggesting potential irregularities in the process and a lack of procedural fairness.

The legal challenge is therefore a direct response to the perceived injustice and a demand for accountability from the DKU and the state government. The outcome of this case will have significant implications for the traditional leadership structure within Negri Sembilan and could set a precedent for future disputes involving the Undang.

The plaintiffs believe that access to the minutes is crucial to understanding the basis for the accusations against Mubarak and to ensuring that the removal process was conducted in accordance with the law and established customs. They are determined to defend their rights and uphold the integrity of the DKU. The case is expected to draw considerable attention from both legal experts and the public, given its sensitivity and the importance of the positions held by those involved.

The court proceedings will likely involve detailed examination of the relevant constitutional provisions, customary laws, and the specific allegations against Mubarak. The plaintiffs are confident that a fair and impartial review of the evidence will demonstrate the need for transparency and accountability in this matter. They are committed to pursuing this legal challenge to its conclusion and ensuring that justice is served.

The situation highlights the complexities of balancing traditional governance structures with modern legal principles and the importance of upholding due process in all decision-making processes. The plaintiffs’ legal team is preparing a comprehensive argument that will address these issues and demonstrate the validity of their claims. They are confident that the court will recognize the importance of providing access to the minutes and suspending any decisions made based on potentially flawed information.

The case is a testament to the commitment of the plaintiffs to upholding the principles of fairness, transparency, and accountability within the traditional leadership structure of Negri Sembilan





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Negri Sembilan Undang Dewan Keadilan Dan Undang High Court Mubarak Dohak Removal Minutes Legal Challenge Traditional Leadership State Government

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