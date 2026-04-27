Negri Sembilan State Election Unlikely For Now, Says PM Anwar

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim stated that a state election in Negri Sembilan is not expected in the immediate future, attributing the decision to the Yang di-Pertuan Besar and the state assembly schedule. This comes amid political uncertainty following Barisan Nasional's withdrawal of support for the state government and a crisis involving the state's royal institution.

Kuala Lumpur – Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has indicated that a state election in Negri Sembilan is not currently anticipated, despite the existing political instability within the state.

Addressing inquiries regarding the potential for snap polls, the chairman of Pakatan Harapan emphasized that the ultimate decision to dissolve the state legislative assembly rests solely with the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir. He stated that the timing also depends on the schedule of the assembly sittings. Anwar Ibrahim made these remarks to the press following a private meeting with senior executives from Huawei on Monday, April 27th.

He further assured that updates regarding the evolving situation of the Negri Sembilan state administration would be communicated as soon as they become available. The current political turmoil stems from a recent move by Negri Sembilan Barisan Nasional to withdraw its support for the state government, currently headed by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

This withdrawal is rooted in a loss of confidence among state Umno assemblymen in Aminuddin’s leadership, specifically concerning his handling of a sensitive crisis involving the state’s royal institution. According to Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias, the chief of Negri Sembilan Umno, all fourteen Umno assemblymen within the state have expressed their lack of faith in Aminuddin’s leadership.

The composition of the state assembly currently stands as follows: Barisan Nasional holds fourteen seats, Pakatan Harapan controls seventeen, and Perikatan Nasional possesses five. This shift in political alignment has created a precarious situation, prompting speculation about a potential change in government.

The political landscape is further complicated by the claim from Negri Sembilan Barisan Nasional that they have secured a simple majority to form a new government in collaboration with Perikatan Nasional, potentially leading to a shift in power dynamics within the state. The underlying cause of the current instability is a dispute within the state’s royal hierarchy, which surfaced on April 19th.

The four Undang – traditional rulers representing specific districts within Negri Sembilan – collectively decided to remove Tuanku Muhriz from his position, citing allegations of misconduct. The four Undang involved in this decision are Datuk Mubarak Dohak (Undang of Sungei Ujong), Datuk Maarof Mat Rashad (Undang of Jelebu), Datuk Muhammed Abdullah (Undang of Johol), and Datuk Abdul Rahim Yasin (Undang of Rembau).

This unprecedented move by the Undang has triggered a constitutional and political crisis, adding another layer of complexity to the already volatile situation in Negri Sembilan. The allegations of misconduct against Tuanku Muhriz remain unspecified, and the implications of the Undang’s decision are still unfolding. The Prime Minister’s statement suggests a cautious approach, prioritizing the prerogative of the Yang di-Pertuan Besar and the established procedures of the state assembly.

The situation is being closely monitored by both state and federal authorities, as any decision regarding a state election or a change in government will have significant ramifications for the political stability of Negri Sembilan and potentially the wider nation. Furthermore, a separate development revealed through an e-invoicing review has uncovered approximately RM3.5 billion in previously unreported income, adding another dimension to the state’s current affairs and potentially influencing future economic and political considerations





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Negri Sembilan State Election Anwar Ibrahim Pakatan Harapan Barisan Nasional Perikatan Nasional Tuanku Muhriz Royal Crisis

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