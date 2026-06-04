Negri Sembilan State Assembly Dissolved Following Political Crisis and Royal Consent

Negri Sembilan's Mentri Besar, Aminuddin Harun, has announced the dissolution of the state assembly after securing consent from the Ruler and the Prime Minister, clearing the way for a state election amidst a political crisis triggered by a loss of confidence from Barisan Nasional assemblymen.

The Mentri Besar of Negri Sembilan , Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun , officially announced the dissolution of the state legislative assembly late last night, at approximately 11:30 p.m. This decisive action follows widespread speculation and political maneuvering that has gripped the state for several days.

Aminuddin confirmed that the state's Ruler, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, had granted the necessary consent for the dissolution, a critical step required under Malaysia's constitutional monarchy system. The announcement came after a meeting where it was also confirmed that the Prime Minister had agreed to the dissolution, ensuring alignment between state and federal leadership. Aminuddin stated, Everybody has been hearing about it since Wednesday, now I am confirming it, putting to rest weeks of rumor and conjecture.

The dissolution paves the way for a state election, which will determine the future composition of the 36-member assembly and the leadership of the state government. The political instability that led to this dissolution began after the 14 Barisan Nasional (BN) assemblymen from UMNO withdrew their support for Aminuddin's administration. They declared a loss of confidence in the Mentri Besar, citing his inability to effectively manage a state-level constitutional crisis involving the royal institution.

This withdrawal of support left Aminuddin's government, led by Pakatan Harapan (PH), in a precarious position with only 17 seats, compared to BN's 14 and Perikatan Nasional's (PN) five. The crisis deepened when state Ruler Tuanku Muhriz issued a decree instructing Aminuddin to continue carrying out his duties pending further clarification, creating a period of uncertainty. During this time, negotiations and political discussions were intense behind the scenes.

According to sources, leaders from the state Pakatan Harapan coalition had already met and tentatively agreed on the number of seats each component party would contest in a potential snap election, indicating that electoral preparations were quietly underway even before the formal announcement. The momentum for dissolution accelerated on Wednesday when Aminuddin sought a private audience with the Ruler twice in one day, first in the morning and then in the afternoon, signaling a significant development.

The final step involved securing the Prime Minister's agreement, which was achieved during a subsequent meeting. The dissolution marks the end of a tumultuous period for Negri Sembilan and triggers the state's electoral process, where voters will decide whether Pakatan Harapan can regain a clear mandate or if a new coalition will emerge to form the government. All eyes now turn to the state's electorate as political parties prepare for campaign activities ahead of the polling date





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Negri Sembilan State Assembly Dissolution Aminuddin Harun Tuanku Muhriz Pakatan Harapan Barisan Nasional UMNO Political Crisis State Election

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