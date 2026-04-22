Negri Sembilan Ruler to Open Legislative Assembly Despite Deposition Attempt

The Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, will proceed with opening the state legislative assembly on Thursday, despite a recent attempt by four ruling chiefs to depose him. The state secretary confirms the ruler and consort will attend, while questions remain about the attendance of the chiefs involved in the deposition move.

SEREMBAN – Despite a recent and unprecedented attempt to remove him from his position, the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan , Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, is scheduled to officially inaugurate the first meeting of the fourth session of the 15th Negri Sembilan legislative assembly this Thursday, April 23rd.

This decision was confirmed by Datuk Mohd Zafir Ibrahim, the state secretary, signaling a firm continuation of the established order amidst internal political maneuvering. The state ruler will be accompanied by his consort, Tunku Ampuan Besar Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Aishah Rohani Tengku Besar Mahmud, demonstrating a united front and reinforcing the stability of the royal household. Preparations for the ceremony are well underway, with tents and a podium already erected outside the state assembly building.

These structures will facilitate the traditional royal salute and the inspection of a guard of honour, to be performed by personnel from the 14th Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment. The event has garnered significant attention due to the preceding attempt by four ruling chiefs of Negri Sembilan to depose Tuanku Muhriz, making it a closely watched affair with implications for the state’s political landscape.

The attempt to depose the ruler stemmed from a declaration signed on April 19th by the four Undang – the traditional ruling chiefs representing the districts of Sungei Ujong, Jelebu, Johol, and Rembau. These chiefs, namely Datuk Mubarak Dohak, Datuk Maarof Mat Rashad, Datuk Muhammed Abdullah, and Datuk Abdul Rahim Yasin, did not publicly disclose the reasons behind their decision.

However, they simultaneously announced their intention to nominate Tunku Nadzaruddin Tuanku Ja’afar, the Tunku Panglima of Negri Sembilan, as the 12th Yang di-Pertuan Besar. This move sparked considerable debate and raised questions about the legitimacy of the process, particularly given the established constitutional framework governing the succession of the state ruler. The Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, has countered the move by highlighting the removal of Datuk Mubarak Dohak as Undang on April 17th.

According to Aminuddin, Mubarak’s removal stripped him of any authority to participate in the deposition process, effectively invalidating his signature on the declaration. The removal was reportedly a consequence of offences related to traditional and customary laws, determined during a meeting of the Council of the Yang di-Pertuan Besar and the Ruling chiefs, known as the Dewan Keadilan dan Undang (DKU).

This internal disciplinary action underscores the importance of adhering to established protocols and traditions within the Negri Sembilan governance structure. The situation remains fluid, with questions surrounding the attendance of the Undang at Thursday’s ceremony. An official invitation from the state secretary’s office indicates that both the Undang and the Tunku Besar Tampin are scheduled to be present.

However, Mubarak’s private secretary, Ahmad Hanafi Ruzlan, stated that as of Wednesday, April 22nd, the former Undang had not received an official invitation. He noted that traditionally, the Undang’s office would receive an invitation a week prior to the ceremony, a timeline that has not been met this time.

Ahmad Hanafi also mentioned that the Undang of Jelebu, Datuk Maarof Mat Rashad, had received an invitation, but the attendance status of the other two ruling chiefs – Datuk Muhammed Abdullah and Datuk Abdul Rahim Yasin – remains uncertain. The lack of clarity regarding the attendance of the Undang adds another layer of complexity to the event, potentially signaling a continued division within the traditional leadership.

The unfolding events highlight a power struggle within Negri Sembilan, pitting the established royal authority against a faction of traditional chiefs seeking change. The outcome of this situation will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on the state’s political and cultural landscape, and the ceremony on Thursday will be a crucial moment in determining the future direction of Negri Sembilan





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