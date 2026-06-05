Negri Sembilan Royal Crisis Deepens as Ruling Chiefs Proclaim New Ruler

The Negri Sembilan royal crisis escalated after the state's ruling chiefs proclaimed Tunku Nadzaruddin as the 12th Yang di-Pertuan Besar in a ceremony held at a hotel in Melaka, defying police restrictions and sparking constitutional and legal questions.

The Negri Sembilan royal crisis has deepened into unprecedented chaos after the state's powerful ruling chiefs officially proclaimed Tunku Nadzaruddin Tuanku Ja'afar as the 12th Yang di-Pertuan Besar in a ceremony held at a hotel in Melaka.

The proclamation was conducted by the Undang and Tunku Besar Tampin after police refused to allow the event at the official residence of the Tunku Besar Tampin. Tunku Nadzaruddin, son of the 10th state ruler Tuanku Ja'afar Tuanku Abdul Rahman who reigned from 1967 until his death in December 2008, was formally installed in a move that challenges the authority of the current state government and the royal family.

Witnesses at the hotel included Undang Jelebu Datuk Maarof Mat Rashad, Tunku Besar Tampin Tunku Syed Razman Tunku Syed Idrus Al-Qadri, and former mentri besar Tan Sri Rais Yatim. Rais, an expert on Negri Sembilan's Adat Perpatih customs, confirmed that the remaining three Undang followed the ceremony live via Zoom. He stated that the process was carried out in accordance with adat and included a royal address.

The other two ruling chiefs, Undang of Johol Datuk Muhammad Abdullah and Undang of Rembau Datuk Raja Abdul Rahim Yasin, participated remotely. Additionally, Datuk Mubarak Dohak, the former Undang of Sungei Ujong who was removed after a special sitting of the Dewan Keadilan dan Undang (DKU) on April 17, also followed the proceedings. Rais declared that with the official proclamation, Tunku Nadzaruddin is free to carry out his royal duties.

He explained that the ceremony was guided by scripts prepared by experts, proceeded smoothly, and eventually saw police leave the scene. Rais emphasized that the rule of law according to the constitution has been observed and the rigmarole of the adat has been fulfilled. He noted that it is now up to the next state government to execute the necessary provisions related to the proclamation.

Rais also questioned the police's decision to not allow the ceremony at the Tunku Besar Tampin's official residence, stating that the ruling chiefs were not given any notice. He urged the top leaders in Kuala Lumpur to understand the gravity of the situation and not treat it as trivial.

Furthermore, Rais alleged that Tunku Nadzaruddin was not allowed to leave the hotel where he was staying in Melaka, preventing him from attending the ceremony. He demanded to know under which provision of the law the police were confining him and why they wanted to take him to Kuala Lumpur or another place when he has committed no offence. Yesterday's events began before 9am when police barred entry to the official residence of the Tunku Besar Tampin.

However, they later allowed the Undang of Jelebu, Johol, Rembau, Datuk Shahbandar Sungei Ujong Datuk Seri Utama Badarudin Abdul Khalid, Rais, and a few others inside. The ruling chiefs then convened a meeting of the DKU from 9am to 9:50am. Prior to this, state secretary Datuk Mohd Zafir Ibrahim had stated that any DKU meeting convened without the consent of the state Ruler was unconstitutional and invalid.

The crisis now pits the ruling chiefs against the state government and the current Ruler, raising questions about the legitimacy of the proclamation and the future of the state's monarchy





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Royal Succession Negri Sembilan Tunku Nadzaruddin Constitutional Crisis Adat Perpatih

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