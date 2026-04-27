Negri Sembilan Political Crisis: Announcement Forthcoming, Says PM Anwar

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim states an announcement regarding the political situation in Negri Sembilan will be made soon, following Barisan Nasional's withdrawal of support for the state government led by Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun. The state ruler has advised the Mentri Besar to continue his duties until clarity is achieved.

Kuala Lumpur – Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has indicated that an announcement regarding the evolving political landscape in Negri Sembilan will be made shortly.

Speaking to the press following the inauguration of the Huawei AI Lab and Innovation Centre on Monday, April 27th, the Prime Minister stated that details concerning the situation in Negri Sembilan would be revealed at a later time. This statement follows a significant development where Negri Sembilan Barisan Nasional (BN) formally withdrew its support for the state government currently headed by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

The catalyst for this withdrawal, as explained by state Umno chief Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias, stems from a loss of confidence among all 14 Umno assemblymen in Aminuddin’s leadership. This lack of confidence is specifically attributed to the handling of the recent state royal crisis, a matter that has evidently created a fracture within the ruling coalition.

The political composition of the Negri Sembilan State Assembly currently stands as follows: Barisan Nasional holds 14 seats, Pakatan Harapan controls 17, and Perikatan Nasional possesses 5 seats. This delicate balance of power underscores the potential for significant shifts in the state’s governance. The situation unfolded with Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun addressing a press conference to clarify his position following the withdrawal of support from BN.

He revealed that he had promptly informed the Yang di-Pertuan Besar (State Ruler) of the latest developments concerning the support of assemblymen for the state government. Following careful deliberation, His Royal Highness provided guidance, advising Aminuddin to continue fulfilling his duties as Mentri Besar until a clearer picture emerges. This directive is firmly rooted in adherence to the state’s legal framework, ensuring a continuation of governance while the political uncertainties are addressed.

The Ruler’s intervention is a crucial element in maintaining stability during this period of political flux, demonstrating a commitment to upholding the constitutional processes of the state. The emphasis on continuing responsibilities ‘until further clarity’ suggests a period of negotiation and potential realignment of political forces is anticipated. The situation highlights the complexities of coalition politics and the importance of maintaining the confidence of all constituent parties within a governing structure.

The handling of the royal crisis appears to have been a pivotal factor, demonstrating the sensitivity surrounding such matters and the potential for it to destabilize political alliances. Beyond the immediate crisis in Negri Sembilan, a separate incident occurred in Selangor involving the suspension of two opposition assemblymen. These assemblymen have been suspended from attending state assembly sittings for a period of three days.

While the details surrounding their suspension were not explicitly linked to the Negri Sembilan situation in the provided text, it represents another layer of political activity within the broader context of Malaysian state politics. The suspension suggests potential disciplinary action taken against the assemblymen for conduct deemed inappropriate within the Selangor State Assembly. This incident, though seemingly isolated, contributes to the overall dynamic of political maneuvering and potential friction between governing and opposition forces.

The Prime Minister’s cautious approach to commenting on the Negri Sembilan situation, coupled with the Ruler’s intervention and the separate disciplinary action in Selangor, paints a picture of a politically charged environment where careful consideration and adherence to legal protocols are paramount. The coming days are likely to witness further developments as negotiations unfold and the future of the Negri Sembilan state government is determined.

The focus will undoubtedly be on securing a stable and legitimate governing structure that reflects the will of the people and upholds the constitutional principles of the state





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Negri Sembilan Anwar Ibrahim Aminuddin Harun Barisan Nasional Pakatan Harapan Perikatan Nasional State Government Political Crisis Malaysia Royal Crisis

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