Negri Sembilan Exco Vacancies: Decision Next Week, No Immediate Acting Appointments

Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun confirms a decision on filling the four Exco positions vacated by BN assemblymen will be made next week, assuring continued state programs despite the vacancies. He denies any current discussions with Umno assemblymen regarding replacements.

SEREMBAN – The decision regarding the filling of four Executive Councillor ( Exco ) positions left vacant by Barisan Nasional (BN) assemblymen in Negri Sembilan will be finalized next week, according to Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun .

He clarified that the matter was not on the agenda during Wednesday’s Exco meeting and indicated there is no immediate need to appoint acting officials to these roles. Aminuddin emphasized that despite the vacancies in certain portfolios, all previously scheduled state government programs will proceed without disruption, including the National Youth Day celebration slated for Sendayan on May 15th. The Menteri Besar stated, 'We will determine the course of action next week.

The Exco meeting was attended by all members except the four who submitted their resignations. We haven’t even begun discussions regarding potential successors or interim appointments, as everything will be decided next week.

' He further assured the public that the continuation of planned initiatives, such as National Youth Day, is not in jeopardy. He has requested assistance from other Exco members to ensure the event’s success, highlighting the prestige of hosting a national-level event for Negri Sembilan.

The current situation stems from a political shift where all 14 Umno and BN assemblymen in Negri Sembilan collectively expressed a loss of confidence in the state government led by Aminuddin, and subsequently withdrew their support, citing internal leadership disagreements. Despite this, Aminuddin retained his position as Menteri Besar after receiving the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, on Monday, April 27th. This consent allowed for the continuation of the existing state administration.

The political landscape of Negri Sembilan following the 15th State Election in 2023 reveals a composition of 36 state seats, with Pakatan Harapan securing 17, Barisan Nasional holding 14, and Perikatan Nasional winning five. The delicate balance of power necessitates careful consideration in addressing the Exco vacancies. Addressing circulating rumors, the state Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman firmly denied reports on social media suggesting he had engaged in discussions with other Umno assemblymen to fill the vacant Exco positions.

The vacated positions were previously held by prominent figures: Pertang assemblyman Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias, who served as Senior Exco and chaired the rural development, plantation, and commodities committee, as well as the agriculture, food security, and cost of living committee; Senaling assemblyman Datuk Ismail Lasim, responsible for the education and human capital portfolio; Palong assemblyman Datuk Mustapha Nagoor, overseeing youth and sports development; and Linggi assemblyman Datuk Mohd Faizal Ramli, who managed the heritage, technology, innovation, and digital portfolio. The departure of these individuals has created a significant gap in the state’s administrative structure.

The Menteri Besar’s commitment to maintaining the momentum of state programs underscores the priority of ensuring continued governance and service delivery to the people of Negri Sembilan. The upcoming decision next week is anticipated to provide clarity on the future composition of the Exco and the direction of the state government in light of the recent political developments.

The situation is being closely watched by political observers and the public alike, as it could have implications for the stability and effectiveness of the state administration. The focus remains on finding a resolution that upholds the interests of Negri Sembilan and its citizens





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Negri Sembilan Exco Barisan Nasional Pakatan Harapan Aminuddin Harun State Government Political Crisis Vacancies

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