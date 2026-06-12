Negri Sembilan DAP aims to retain all 11 seats in upcoming state election

Negri Sembilan DAP's state chief and national secretary-general Anthony Loke said the party aims to maintain its track record from the past three elections by retaining all 11 seats in the upcoming state election.

Negri Sembilan DAP aims to retain all 11 seats in the upcoming state election , says Anthony Loke . The party's state chief and national secretary-general said the majority of its candidates will be incumbents.

The party will defend the Chennah, Bahau, Nilai, Lobak, Temiang, Bukit Kepayang, Rahang, Mambau, Seremban Jaya, Lukut and Repah seats. The party won 10 of the 11 seats in 2008, losing only in Chennah. Loke said the names of candidates, especially those making their debut, would be announced early to allow voters to get to know them.

Asked if the DAP was worried about the expected increase in the number of parties contesting this time around, Loke said it was a new scenario in the local political landscape. Some people who were unhappy with their old parties have gone ahead to set up new ones or join others. The state legislative assembly was dissolved on Friday (June 5) to pave the way for the state election.

In the last election in August 2023, Pakatan Harapan won 17 seats followed by Barisan Nasional with 14 and Perikatan Nasional with five. The party will finalise its candidates in the next few days. Talk is rife that those axed may include Yap Yew Weng (Mambau), Ng Chin Tsai (Temiang), S Veerapan (Repah) and Datuk P Gunasekaren (Seremban Jaya)





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Negri Sembilan DAP Anthony Loke State Election Candidates Pakatan Harapan Barisan Nasional Perikatan Nasional

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