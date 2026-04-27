Negri Sembilan BN Urged to Respect Unity Government Agreement Amid Support Withdrawal

Negri Sembilan Barisan Nasional assemblymen have withdrawn support for the state government, prompting calls for adherence to the unity government agreement to maintain political stability. The move stems from an internal leadership crisis and throws the state's political future into uncertainty.

The political landscape in Negri Sembilan is currently experiencing significant turbulence following a unanimous withdrawal of support for the state government by all 14 assemblymen representing Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN).

This unexpected move, announced on Tuesday, stems from what is described as an ongoing leadership crisis within the state BN coalition. Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias, the Negri Sembilan Umno chief, confirmed that formal notification of this withdrawal will be delivered to the Speaker and Secretary of the State Legislative Assembly. The implications of this action are far-reaching, potentially destabilizing the state administration and raising questions about the future of the unity government established after the 15th General Election (GE15).

The current state government was formed through a collaboration between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and BN, securing a majority of 31 seats out of 36 in the state assembly during the 2023 state elections. This withdrawal throws that majority into question and could trigger a political realignment or even a snap election.

The call for respect for the foundational principles of the unity government comes from Bayan Baru Member of Parliament, Sim Tze Tzin, who also serves as the strategy director for PKR and Deputy Investment, Trade and Industry Minister. In a statement released on Instagram, Sim emphasized the crucial role of the unity government in ensuring political stability, both at the federal and state levels.

He underscored that the formation of this government was a direct consequence of the GE15 results, where no single coalition managed to achieve a clear majority. The core agreement underpinning the unity government, according to Sim, is a commitment to maintain a stable administration throughout the entirety of the current term. He directly appealed to Negri Sembilan BN to uphold this agreement, prioritizing stability and the wellbeing of the state's citizens above any internal political considerations.

Sim’s statement serves as a strong reminder of the broader context in which these state-level developments are unfolding – a national effort to establish a functioning and consistent government following a closely contested election. The withdrawal of support by Negri Sembilan BN directly challenges this effort and raises concerns about the potential for similar actions in other states. The situation in Negri Sembilan highlights the fragility of coalition governments, particularly those formed out of necessity rather than pre-existing alignment.

The stated reason for the withdrawal – an ongoing leadership crisis – suggests internal divisions within the state BN that have reached a breaking point. While the specifics of this crisis remain somewhat unclear, it is evident that these internal struggles are now impacting the broader political stability of the state. The response from the state government, led by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, will be critical in determining the next steps.

Options range from attempting to negotiate with BN to secure continued support, to forming a new coalition with other parties, or ultimately, dissolving the state assembly and calling for fresh elections. The outcome will not only shape the political future of Negri Sembilan but also send a signal about the viability of the unity government model across Malaysia.

Furthermore, the timing of this development coincides with discussions regarding the impact of global oil price fluctuations on Sabah's revenue, as highlighted in a separate matter brought before the state assembly, demonstrating the complex interplay of economic and political factors currently influencing the Malaysian political landscape. The focus now shifts to the Speaker and Secretary of the State Legislative Assembly, who will be responsible for formally acknowledging the withdrawal of support and initiating the necessary procedures to address the resulting political vacuum





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Negri Sembilan Barisan Nasional BN Unity Government Political Stability Pakatan Harapan PH GE15 Aminuddin Harun Jalaluddin Alias State Assembly Withdrawal Of Support

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