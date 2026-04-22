Negeri Sembilan Women's Hockey Team Wins Sumbangsih Cup in League Opener

The Negeri Sembilan women's hockey team started their 2026 Malaysian Hockey League campaign with a resounding victory, winning the Sumbangsih Cup after defeating Malaysia University-UNITEN 4-0. The team features a strong lineup of national and international players.

The Negeri Sembilan women's hockey team is celebrating a triumphant start to the 2026 Malaysian Hockey League ( MHL ) TNB, having secured the Sumbangsih Cup after a decisive victory over Malaysia University-UNITEN in their opening match held in Seremban today.

This win marks a promising beginning for the team as they embark on the 2026 season, setting a positive tone for their campaign. Datuk Masri Razali, the Deputy President of the Negeri Sembilan Hockey Association (PHNS), expressed his delight at the team's performance, highlighting that the victory earned them the Sumbangsih Cup, one of three prestigious trophies up for grabs in the tournament.

He further stated that the Liga Cup and the Vivian May Soars Cup remain within reach for the Negeri Sembilan team throughout the year, presenting further opportunities for success. The team’s commanding 4-0 win showcased their skill and determination on the field. Datuk Masri Razali commended the players for their excellent display, emphasizing that their hard work and dedication were instrumental in achieving this positive outcome.

He extended congratulations to the entire team on behalf of PHNS, expressing hope that they will maintain this high level of performance throughout the remainder of the league. The statement was made following a sponsorship handover ceremony for Negeri Sembilan FC by Bubbles O2, further demonstrating the support and enthusiasm surrounding the team’s endeavors.

The Sumbangsih Cup victory is not just a win; it’s a statement of intent from Negeri Sembilan, signaling their ambition to compete at the highest level and challenge for all available honors this season. The team’s cohesive play and strong attacking prowess were evident in the match, laying a solid foundation for future successes. The association is confident that with continued dedication and teamwork, Negeri Sembilan will be a formidable force in the MHL 2026.

The goals for Negeri Sembilan were scored by Fatin Shafika Mohd. Shukri, who found the net twice at the 6th and 56th minutes, Nur Afiqah Syahzani Azhar at the 50th minute, and Siti Nur Arfah Mohd. Nor at the 60th minute, sealing the victory. The team’s strength is further amplified by the inclusion of several national players.

Alongside Fatin Shafika, Nur Afiqah, and Siti Nur Arfah, the squad boasts the talents of Noor Hasliza Md. Ali, Siti Nur Atika Shaikh Maznan, Nuramirah Shakirah Zulkifli, and Siti Nur Arfah Mohd Nor. Adding an international dimension to the team’s roster are two highly-regarded players from India: Vandana Katariya, a veteran who has represented her country at the World Cup and the Olympics, and Jyoti Chhatri, a promising young player with experience in Asian competitions and the Commonwealth Games.

This blend of local and international talent creates a dynamic and competitive squad capable of challenging the best teams in the league. The strategic addition of these experienced players is expected to provide valuable leadership and expertise, enhancing the team’s overall performance and tactical flexibility. Negeri Sembilan’s investment in a diverse and skilled squad demonstrates their commitment to achieving success in the MHL 2026





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Hockey Women's Hockey Negeri Sembilan Malaysia Hockey League MHL Sumbangsih Cup Malaysia University-UNITEN Sports News Vandana Katariya Jyoti Chhatri

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