Negeri Sembilan State Government Affirms Exclusive Authority of Ruler Over DKU Meetings and Appointments

The State Secretary of Negeri Sembilan has issued a statement confirming that any meeting of the Council of Justice and Law (DKU) held without the Yang di-Pertuan Besar's consent is not valid. The announcement cites constitutional clauses to reinforce that the council is a royal institution and its secretary is appointed solely by the ruler.

The State Secretary of Negeri Sembilan , Datuk Mohd. Zafir Ibrahim, has clarified that any meeting or conference of the Negeri Sembilan Council of Justice and Law ( DKU ) held without the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Besar cannot be recognized as an official session of the council.

This statement follows a recent gathering that took place without proper authorization, sparking questions about the legitimacy of such proceedings. According to the state government, the council is a constitutional institution chaired by the ruler, and its secretary is appointed by and serves at the pleasure of the Yang di-Pertuan Besar. The Secretary emphasized that under specific clauses of the 1959 Negeri Sembilan Government Constitution (UUTKNS), the council's leadership and administrative appointments are exclusively within the purview of the monarch.

He underscored that no other party possesses the authority to suspend, terminate, replace, or appoint a new secretary. This position aligns with earlier stances taken by the four Undangs and the Tunku Besar of Tampin regarding the council's status and its appointed secretary. The announcement reaffirms the constitutional protocols governing the council's operations, highlighting that any meeting conducted without the ruler's approval lacks official standing.

The issue appears to stem from a dispute over the council's secretariat, with the state government insisting that only the Yang di-Pertuan Besar can make such appointments. This clarification serves to reinforce the traditional and legal framework that defines the council's role within the state's governance structure. The council, historically tied to the royal institution, operates under specific statutory provisions that delineate its leadership and administrative functions.

The statement leaves no ambiguity about the chain of command and the exclusive powers of the ruler in these matters. Observers note that this matter reflects ongoing discussions about the balance between traditional authorities and modern administrative practices in the Malaysian state. The clear messaging from the state secretariat aims to prevent any future unauthorized gatherings and to preserve the intended constitutional order.

The public is advised to refer only to officially convened sessions of the DKU that have the explicit consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Besar for any valid decisions or proceedings





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Negeri Sembilan DKU Yang Di-Pertuan Besar Council Of Justice And Law UUTKNS State Secretary Constitutional Authority Secretary Appointment

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