Negeri Sembilan Polls: Aminuddin Harun Urges Voters to Punish Umno in Upcoming State Election

Pakatan Harapan's Negeri Sembilan chief Aminuddin Harun has called on voters to turn out in force for the August 1 state election, seeking to punish Umno for what he describes as betrayal that led to the early dissolution of the state assembly. He points to a letter from Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin as evidence of prior collusion between Umno and Perikatan Nasional to oust him as menteri besar. The political crisis began when 14 Umno assemblymen withdrew support for the PH-BN coalition government, though they later reversed their stance. With both Umno and PH now contesting all seats, Aminuddin is targeting an 80% voter turnout to deliver a strong message ahead of the next general election, where PH controls eight parliamentary seats in the state.

PETALING JAYA: Negeri Sembilan voters have been urged to use the state election on Aug 1 to punish Umno, with state Pakatan Harapan chief Aminuddin Harun saying the party's betrayal of the state government had led to the dissolution of the state assembly.

He said a letter purportedly written by Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin to PAS leaders had exposed prior discussions between Perikatan Nasional and Umno on efforts to unseat him as menteri besar. Aminuddin called for the state assembly to be dissolved last week, two years ahead of its term ended, after two weeks of political turmoil caused by Umno's 14 state assembly members declaring a loss of confidence in Aminuddin, who headed a coalition state government formed by PH and Barisan Nasional.

The Umno members later agreed to remain with the government but the party declared it would contest all seats, prompting PH to do the same. Aminuddin urged PH supporters today to come out in force on polling day, calling for an 80% voter turnout. Show them our dissatisfaction toward those who betrayed us. We don't want just around 70% turnout on Aug 1.

We want 80%, he said at the launch of the Negeri Sembilan PH election machinery in Seremban. This is our opportunity. This is our time. Show them.

Let it be you who teaches them a lesson. Make sure that the rakyat today can give out the punishment. It is the voters, you, all of you, who have the power to punish them, said Aminuddin, who was assemblyman for Sikamat in the old state assembly. PH must also consolidate itself ahead of the next general election.

When it election comes, we will take them on there too, said Aminuddin, who is also Port Dickson MP. He noted that PH holds eight parliamentary seats in the state





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Negeri Sembilan Election Aminuddin Harun Umno Betrayal Pakatan Harapan State Assembly Dissolution Muhyiddin Yassin Letter Political Turmoil Voter Turnout PH-BN Coalition

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