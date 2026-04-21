Negeri Sembilan Police Urge Public Restraint Amid Constitutional Controversies

Negeri Sembilan police have cautioned citizens against spreading misinformation regarding 3R issues following unauthorized attempts to challenge state constitutional authority.

The Negeri Sembilan police force has issued a stern advisory to the public, urging residents to exercise extreme caution and responsibility when engaging in discourse, particularly regarding sensitive topics that could disrupt local harmony. Police Chief Alzafny Ahmad emphasized that the dissemination of information—whether through face-to-face interactions or across various digital media platforms—must be handled with maturity to avoid inciting public anxiety or confusion.

This directive comes at a critical time as the state addresses ongoing controversies related to the 3R issues: religion, royalty, and race. Authorities have made it clear that any behavior classified as threatening, provocative, defamatory, or involving the spread of false information will be subject to rigorous investigation. Under existing Malaysian laws, those found violating these standards will face appropriate legal consequences. The police force aims to maintain public order and preserve the collective harmony that defines the state, calling upon citizens to respect legal processes rather than fueling speculation. Furthermore, the Negeri Sembilan Police Contingent has reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the integrity of Adat Perpatih and the Laws of the Constitution of Negeri Sembilan 1959. These pillars serve as the foundational elements of the state’s sovereignty and governance, and the police have clarified that they remain steadfast in protecting these institutions. Chief Alzafny Ahmad stated that while the police will not interfere in matters strictly pertaining to religious customs or constitutional provisions, their primary focus remains the maintenance of public safety and peace. By advising the public to remain calm and avoid taking sides in heated debates, the police are attempting to ensure that state governance and administrative functions continue without interference from external pressures or inflammatory rhetoric. The force is actively monitoring the situation to ensure that the rule of law is maintained and that any potential escalation is mitigated through proactive policing and clear communication. This administrative intervention follows public statements made by Menteri Besar Aminuddin Harun regarding the recent unauthorized activities of Mubarak Dohak. Reports indicate that Mubarak Dohak attempted to sign and read a declaration aimed at deposing the Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, at the Balai Undang Luak Sungai Ujong. The Menteri Besar officially clarified that these actions carry no legal weight, as Mubarak no longer possesses the authority or mandate to serve as the Undang Luak Sungai Ujong. Such actions were deemed entirely inconsistent with the constitutional framework of the state, specifically Articles 10 to 12. By addressing these matters directly, the government and the police hope to quell misinformation and prevent further instability. As the state moves forward, the focus remains on upholding the constitutional order and ensuring that the public discourse remains respectful, factual, and aligned with the traditions that define Negeri Sembilan. Officials continue to monitor the digital landscape, ready to take decisive action against those who attempt to destabilize the state through the propagation of untruths or illegal acts





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Negeri Sembilan Police 3R Issues Constitution Public Order

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