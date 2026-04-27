Negeri Sembilan MB to Remain in Position Amidst Support Withdrawal

Menteri Besar Aminuddin Harun will continue to serve following advice from the Yang di-Pertuan Besar after 14 Umno assemblymen retracted their support, with Perikatan Nasional offering collaboration.

The political landscape in Negeri Sembilan is currently undergoing a period of significant uncertainty following a shift in support from state assemblymen. Menteri Besar Dato Seri Aminuddin Harun addressed the media on Monday, April 27th, detailing recent developments and the guidance received from the Yang di-Pertuan Besar (State Ruler).

He confirmed having briefed the State Ruler on the evolving situation regarding the support pledged by assemblymen towards the state government. Following careful deliberation, the Yang di-Pertuan Besar has instructed Aminuddin Harun to remain in his position as Menteri Besar until the matter is resolved and a clear path forward emerges, adhering to the established laws of the state. This directive provides a temporary stability amidst the unfolding political complexities.

The catalyst for this situation was the withdrawal of support from fourteen Umno assemblymen earlier in the day. This unexpected move was followed by an offer of collaboration from the five Perikatan Nasional state representatives, who indicated their willingness to work alongside Barisan Nasional. Aminuddin Harun expressed his surprise at the retraction of support, particularly noting that four state executive councillors had requested a postponement of the state assembly sitting.

He clarified that this request originated from Barisan Nasional and was subsequently agreed upon, leading to the postponement. He questioned the rationale behind seeking a postponement rather than initiating a formal no-confidence vote within the state assembly if a change in leadership was genuinely desired. This raises questions about the motivations and strategies employed by the opposing factions.

Aminuddin Harun emphasized his willingness to accept any decision regarding his future when the state assembly reconvenes, demonstrating a commitment to democratic processes and respecting the outcome of any formal proceedings. He also stated that there are currently no plans to engage in direct negotiations with Umno, and the situation has been communicated to the central leadership of Pakatan Harapan, ensuring alignment and coordinated response within his coalition.

The Menteri Besar’s stance reflects a cautious approach, prioritizing adherence to legal frameworks and awaiting the outcome of the state assembly’s deliberations. The current situation highlights the fragility of political alliances and the potential for rapid shifts in power dynamics. The retraction of support by a significant number of assemblymen necessitates a careful and considered response to maintain stability and ensure the continued functioning of the state government.

The Yang di-Pertuan Besar’s intervention underscores the importance of the constitutional monarchy in providing guidance and ensuring adherence to legal principles during times of political uncertainty. The willingness of Perikatan Nasional to collaborate with Barisan Nasional introduces a new dimension to the political equation, potentially reshaping the balance of power within the state assembly. The postponement of the state assembly sitting provides a temporary reprieve, allowing for further negotiations and strategizing among the various political players.

However, it also prolongs the period of uncertainty and could potentially exacerbate tensions. Aminuddin Harun’s commitment to accepting the outcome of the state assembly’s deliberations demonstrates his respect for democratic principles and his willingness to abide by the will of the elected representatives. The lack of immediate plans for dialogue with Umno suggests a breakdown in trust and a reluctance to engage in further negotiations at this juncture.

The communication with Pakatan Harapan’s central leadership ensures a unified approach and coordinated response to the evolving political landscape. The situation remains fluid and requires careful monitoring as the state assembly prepares to reconvene and address the issue of confidence in the Menteri Besar





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Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Aminuddin Harun Umno Perikatan Nasional State Government Political Crisis

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