Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar's press secretary Ahmad Shahir Mohd Shah has apologised to the Undang Yang Empat over his use of a title associated with the Undang institution during the launch of Pakatan Harapan's (PH) Negeri Sembilan election machinery on Friday.

Negeri Sembilan MB's press secretary apologises for remarks involving Undang institution. SEREMBAN, June 15 - Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar's press secretary Ahmad Shahir Mohd Shah today apologised to the Undang Yang Empat over his use of a title associated with the Undang institution during the launch of Pakatan Harapan 's (PH) Negeri Sembilan election machinery on Friday.

Ahmad Shahir said that as a Negeri Sembilan native who holds the state's customs, culture and the Undang institution in high regard, he viewed the use of the title 'Dato' Undang' seriously as it involved the sensitivities of the Adat Perpatih institution, which should be respected by all parties regardless of political affiliation. He said PH remained committed to respecting and upholding the dignity of the Undang institution as a valuable heritage that forms part of Negeri Sembilan's identity and pride.

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The restaurant's atmosphere is perfect for a casual dinner or a night out with friends. With its rich history and cultural significance, the Undang institution is an important part of Negeri Sembilan's heritage. The institution has been in existence for centuries and has played a significant role in the state's history. The Undang institution is also known for its unique customs and traditions, which are still practiced today.

In a statement, Ahmad Shahir said that he viewed the use of the title 'Dato' Undang' seriously as it involved the sensitivities of the Adat Perpatih institution, which should be respected by all parties regardless of political affiliation. He also acknowledged that his remarks may have caused confusion and misunderstanding, and he hoped that the matter would be cleared up.

The apology comes after Ahmad Shahir's remarks at the Pakatan Harapan state election machinery launch on Saturday, which involved a title linked to the Undang institution. The incident sparked controversy and raised questions about the use of titles and the respect shown to the Undang institution. In a statement, Ahmad Shahir said that PH remained committed to respecting and upholding the dignity of the Undang institution as a valuable heritage that forms part of Negeri Sembilan's identity and pride.

He also expressed his hope that the matter would be cleared up and that the Undang institution would continue to be respected and valued by all parties





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Negeri Sembilan Pakatan Harapan Undang Institution Ahmad Shahir Mohd Shah Press Secretary

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