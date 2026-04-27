Negeri Sembilan MB Aminuddin Harun to Remain in Power Despite BN Withdrawal, Following Royal Decree

Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun will continue as Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar after the Yang di-Pertuan Besar decreed the current government should remain, despite 14 Barisan Nasional assemblymen withdrawing support. The situation is complicated by a dispute involving traditional chieftains and a potential move by Perikatan Nasional to form a new government.

The political landscape in Negeri Sembilan is currently in a state of flux following a withdrawal of support from Barisan Nasional (BN) assemblymen for Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun .

Despite this significant development, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, the Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, has decreed that the current state government should continue its administration. This royal directive provides a crucial lifeline to Aminuddin and his administration, allowing them to function as a minority government for the time being.

The crisis unfolded when Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias, the state Umno chief, announced that BN’s 14 assemblymen were withdrawing their support, linking the move to a separate dispute involving the Undang Yang Empat – traditional chieftains – who are seeking to challenge the position of Tuanku Muhriz as the state ruler, based on the unique Adat Pepatih succession customs. This complex situation has ignited a power struggle, with Perikatan Nasional (PN) swiftly attempting to capitalize on the instability by offering to collaborate with BN to form a new state government.

However, BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has cautiously acknowledged PN’s offer, stating that it requires further discussion within the coalition’s leadership. The swift response from the Democratic Action Party (DAP) has further complicated matters. DAP Secretary-General Anthony Loke firmly stated that all 11 DAP assemblymen will continue to support Aminuddin, rejecting any attempt to establish a “backdoor government.

” Loke also highlighted the constitutional aspects of the situation, emphasizing that any move to dethrone the Yang di-Pertuan Besar must adhere to the procedures outlined in Article X(1) of the Negeri Sembilan Constitution, effectively separating the royal dispute from the political maneuvering. Loke’s presence alongside state Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders at Aminuddin’s press conference served as a powerful demonstration of coalition unity during this critical period.

Currently, Aminuddin has no plans to engage with the dissenting BN assemblymen to resolve the conflict. The Negeri Sembilan state assembly consists of 36 seats, requiring a simple majority of 19 to govern. PH holds 17 seats, BN holds 14, and PN holds five. While BN and PN combined possess exactly 19 seats, a formal vote of no confidence is still necessary to unseat Aminuddin, and such a motion has not yet been initiated.

Under Malaysia’s parliamentary system, the Menteri Besar does not automatically lose their position upon losing majority support. Removal can only occur through a formal vote of no confidence on the assembly floor, voluntary resignation, or the ruler’s withdrawal of confidence. None of these conditions have been met. Tuanku Muhriz’s decree carries significant constitutional weight, effectively shielding the current administration from immediate removal.

However, this decree is not a permanent solution. If BN and PN decide to escalate the situation by calling for an emergency assembly sitting and submitting a formal motion of no confidence, Aminuddin’s 17 seats would likely be insufficient to withstand the vote. The ruler’s directive allows the government to continue functioning, but it cannot force assemblymen to alter their declared positions.

The situation remains highly volatile, and the future of the Negeri Sembilan state government hinges on the decisions of the BN assemblymen and the potential for a formal challenge to Aminuddin’s leadership. The interplay between political maneuvering, traditional customs, and constitutional provisions creates a complex and uncertain environment, demanding careful navigation from all stakeholders involved.

The coming days will be crucial in determining whether Negeri Sembilan will see a change in government or whether Aminuddin Harun will be able to maintain his position despite the loss of BN’s support





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Negeri Sembilan Aminuddin Harun Barisan Nasional Perikatan Nasional Yang Di-Pertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Adat Pepatih Vote Of No Confidence State Government DAP

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