Negeri Sembilan Dominates Malaysia University to Secure 2026 Piala Sumbangsih

Negeri Sembilan women hockey team secured a convincing 4-0 victory over Malaysia University-UNITEN to win the Piala Sumbangsih at the start of the TNB Malaysia Hockey League 2026.

The Negeri Sembilan women hockey team achieved a remarkable victory, clinching the prestigious Piala Sumbangsih title to kick off the TNB Malaysia Hockey League 2026. The atmosphere at the Seremban 2 Hockey Stadium was electric as the home side delivered a commanding 4-0 performance against the formidable Malaysia University-UNITEN squad.

This opening match victory serves as a powerful statement of intent for the season, demonstrating the depth and tactical discipline of the Negeri Sembilan side, which boasts a roster bolstered by six national players and two seasoned international imports. The home crowd played a pivotal role in maintaining the momentum throughout the afternoon, providing relentless support as their team navigated the high-stakes encounter against one of the league most difficult opponents. From the opening whistle, Negeri Sembilan showed superior control and strategic intent. The deadlock was broken in the sixth minute when national star Fatin Shafika Mohd. Shukri capitalized on a penalty corner to find the back of the net. While the early goal caught Malaysia University off guard, it acted as a catalyst for the hosts, who dominated possession and pinned their opponents back for long stretches of the game. Despite the intense pressure from the visitors, the Negeri Sembilan defense remained impenetrable, effectively neutralizing any attempts by Malaysia University to equalize. As the match progressed into the final quarter, the home team shifted their tactical approach, pushing for more goals to secure their lead and settle the contest with clinical precision. In the final ten minutes of the match, the floodgates opened for Negeri Sembilan. In the 50th minute, Nur Afiqah Syahzani Azhar doubled the lead, further demoralizing the visiting side. Fatin Shafika reinforced her influence on the match by netting her second goal of the evening in the 54th minute, again via a well-executed penalty corner. As the clock wound down, Siti Nur Arfah Mohd. Nor added the final flourish, scoring the fourth goal to seal a comprehensive victory. Following the match, captain Noor Hasliza Md. Ali expressed immense satisfaction with the team performance, noting that the win was particularly sweet given that Malaysia University entered the fixture with 15 national players in their lineup. She emphasized that the key to their success was maintaining defensive integrity and adhering to the tactical plan of controlling the 25-meter zone, a challenge the team met with unwavering focus and discipline





UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hockey Negeri Sembilan Piala Sumbangsih Malaysia Hockey League Sports News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

No authority, no validity: Negeri Sembilan MB rejects bid to unseat state RulerSEREMBAN, April 20 — The action of Datuk Mubarak Dohak in signing and reading a declaration to depose His Royal Highness Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz...

Read more »

Menteri Besar Maklum Tindakan Isytihar Turunkan Kuasa Yang Dipertuan Besar Negeri Sembilan Tidak SahDifahamkan, tindakan pengistiharaan itu dilakukan semalam, 19 April 2026.

Read more »

Menteri Besar Maklum Tindakan Isytihar Turunkan Kuasa Yang Dipertuan Besar Negeri Sembilan Tidak SahDifahamkan, tindakan pengistiharaan itu dilakukan semalam, 19 April 2026.

Read more »

Declaration to depose Negeri Sembilan ruler not recognised: MBSEREMBAN: The action of Datuk Mubarak Dohak in signing and reading a declaration to depose His Royal Highness Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tua

Read more »

Negeri Sembilan Police Urge Public Restraint Amid Constitutional ControversiesNegeri Sembilan police have cautioned citizens against spreading misinformation regarding 3R issues following unauthorized attempts to challenge state constitutional authority.

Read more »

PDRM Tegas Tidak Akan Masuk Campur Urusan Adat Resam Negeri SembilanOrang ramai diseru untuk tidak membuat spekulasi serta memberi ruang kepada proses yang sedang berjalan tanpa sebarang gangguan.

Read more »