Negeri Sembilan Dominate Uniten 15-0 in Malaysian Hockey League

Negeri Sembilan defeated MUTIARA-MSSPP-PSHA-PKS (Uniten) 15-0 in the 2026 Malaysian Hockey League TNB, with Nuramirah Shakirah Zulkifli scoring six goals. This victory places Negeri Sembilan at the top of the league with nine points.

The Negeri Sembilan team, clad in red jerseys, dominated MUTIARA-MSSPP-PSHA-PKS in a match of the 2026 Malaysian Hockey League TNB held at the Seremban 2 Hockey Stadium in Seremban this afternoon.

The game showcased a remarkable performance by the Negeri Sembilan women's hockey team, resulting in a resounding 15-0 victory over MUTIARA-MSSPP-PSHA-PKS (Uniten). This win marks their third consecutive triumph, solidifying their position at the top of the league standings with nine points and an impressive tally of 31 goals scored. For Uniten, this defeat represents their second loss, leaving them at the bottom of the league table.

National hockey player Nuramirah Shakirah Zulkifli emerged as the star of the match, scoring an incredible six goals for Negeri Sembilan. She found the back of the net in the 10th, 13th, 23rd, 49th, 52nd, and 58th minutes, with three of her goals originating from penalty corners. Negeri Sembilan initiated the match with an early goal from Nur Zariefah Dania Mazlan in the 7th minute, setting the tone for their dominant performance.

The team continued to press forward, adding to their lead with goals from Fatin Shafika Mohd. Sukri (12th and 35th minutes), Nur Afiqah Syahzani Azhar (14th and 47th minutes), Siti Nur Arfah Mohd. Nor (16th and 29th minutes), and their Indian import player, Vandana Katariya (40th and 60th minutes). Nuramirah expressed her satisfaction with contributing to Negeri Sembilan's significant victory, highlighting the team's strong performance across their three matches thus far.

Currently leading the league's top scorer list with 11 goals, she emphasized her commitment to consistently delivering her best performance in upcoming matches, regardless of the opponent's ranking. The comprehensive victory demonstrates Negeri Sembilan's offensive prowess and defensive solidity, establishing them as a formidable force in the league. The team's ability to convert penalty corners, as evidenced by Nuramirah's three goals from such opportunities, further underscores their tactical efficiency.

Uniten, on the other hand, will need to reassess their strategy and performance to climb out of the bottom position. The large goal difference in this match highlights the disparity in performance between the two teams, indicating areas where Uniten needs to improve in terms of both attack and defense. The match also showcased the successful integration of international talent, with Vandana Katariya contributing significantly to Negeri Sembilan's scoring efforts.

The atmosphere at the Seremban 2 Hockey Stadium was electric as Negeri Sembilan continued their winning streak. The team's cohesive gameplay and relentless attacking style proved too much for Uniten to handle. The victory not only boosts Negeri Sembilan's confidence but also sends a strong message to other teams in the league. The players demonstrated excellent teamwork, passing accuracy, and clinical finishing, resulting in a dominant display of hockey.

The coaching staff will undoubtedly be pleased with the team's progress and will focus on maintaining this momentum in the remaining matches. For Nuramirah, this performance further solidifies her reputation as one of the leading hockey players in the country. Her ability to consistently find the back of the net makes her a valuable asset to the Negeri Sembilan team and a threat to any opponent.

The league is shaping up to be a competitive one, and Negeri Sembilan's strong start positions them well for a potential championship run. The team's dedication, skill, and strategic approach will be crucial as they navigate the challenges ahead and strive to maintain their position at the top of the standings. The focus now shifts to their next match, where they will aim to replicate this impressive performance and continue their journey towards league glory





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