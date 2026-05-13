Negeri Sembilan DKU To File Suit Against Seremban High Court's Jurisdiction Over Constitutional Crisis

The Negeri Sembilan Dewan Keadilan dan Undang (DKU) has been directed to file a formal application challenging the Seremban High Court's jurisdiction to hear a suit over a purported constitutional crisis. The plaintiffs, co-unified with Sungei Ujong Syahbandar Baharudin Abdul Khalid, allege that Mubarak Dohak was removed as the undang of Sungei Ujong at a meeting on April 17, which the DKU is asked to release the minutes of.

The Seremban High Court is being asked to compel the state’s Dewan Keadilan dan Undang to release the minutes of a meeting held on April 17 at which Mubarak Dohak was allegedly removed as undang of Sungei Ujong .

(Facebook pic) PETALING JAYA: The Negeri Sembilan Dewan Keadilan dan Undang (DKU) and its secretary have been directed to file a formal application if they wish to challenge the Seremban High Court’s jurisdiction to hear a suit over a purported constitutional crisis in the state. Justice Roz Mawar Rozain issued the order after the defendants - the DKU and its secretary, Raja Norazli Raja Nordin - raised a preliminary objection during today’s proceedings, Utusan Malaysia reported





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Negeri Sembilan DKU Dewan Keadilan Dan Undang Raja Norazli Raja Nordin Seremban High Court Constitutional Crisis Mubarak Dohak Sungei Ujong High Court Case

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