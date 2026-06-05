Negeri Sembilan Council Secretary Threatens Contempt Proceedings

The secretary of the Negeri Sembilan council of customary chieftains has threatened to initiate contempt of court proceedings against those involved in the purported proclamation of a new Yang di-Pertuan Besar of the state, following a breach of an interim injunction granted by the High Court.

PETALING JAYA: The secretary of the Negeri Sembilan council of customary chieftains said today he may initiate contempt of court proceedings against those involved in the purported proclamation of a new Yang di-Pertuan Besar of the state, following what was described as a breach of an interim injunction granted by the High Court in Seremban today.

Raja Norazli Raja Nordin, secretary of the Dewan Keadilan dan Undang (DKU), said media reports had indicated that the customary chieftains were involved in the purported appointment of a Yang di-Pertuan Besar under the state constitution, Bernama reported. The purported appointment took place after the High Court issued an interim injunction earlier today to preserve the status quo of the council and his position as its secretary pending the hearing of jurisdictional and justiciability issues, and until further order of the court.

The injunction had been issued against the former undang of Sungai Ujong, Mubarak Thahak; the undang of Jelebu, Maarof Mat Rashad; undang of Johol, Muhammed Abdullah; the undang of Rembau, Abdul Rahim Yasin; the Tunku Besar of Tampin, Tunku Syed Razman Tunku Syed Idrus Al-Qadri; and the Shahbandar of Sungai Ujong, Badarudin Abdul Khalid. Raja Norazli said he viewed the actions of the chieftains as a hasty attempt to disregard the court order.

Accordingly, my solicitors have written to their solicitors, and I have reserved my right to commence contempt proceedings against them in order to preserve the integrity of the court order, he said in a statement tonight. He said the move would be in addition to contempt proceedings already filed over actions allegedly taken from the first hearing of the matter at the High Court on May 13 until today. The contempt proceedings have been fixed for hearing on July 7.

Earlier today, the High Court allowed an application for an interim injunction against the six people in a dispute involving the Negeri Sembilan DKU, including restraining them from convening or holding any meeting, including a special sitting scheduled for today





fmtoday / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Negeri Sembilan Yang Di-Pertuan Besar Dewan Keadilan Dan Undang High Court Contempt Proceedings

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar meets Yang Dipertuan Besar before State Executive Council meetingNegeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun had an audience with Yang Dipertuan Besar Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir at Istana Hinggap, Seremban. Aminuddin stated that the audience was part of his regular weekly schedule ahead of chairing the State Executive Council meeting. This follows a reported meeting of Pakatan Harapan state leaders at the Menteri Besar's official residence to discuss preparations for the next state election.

Read more »

Negeri Sembilan royal succession row deepens as council sitting begins with police standoffTAMPIN, June 5 — A special sitting of the Dewan Keadilan dan Undang (DKU) at the official residence of the Tunku Besar of Tampin here this morning turned tense briefly after...

Read more »

Dewan Undangan Negeri (DUN) Negeri Sembilan dibubarkanPerkara ini telah diumumkan oleh Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun pada sidang media khas di kediaman rasmi beliau. Pembubaran DUN ini dibuat selepas beliau mendapat perkenan Yang Dipertuan Besar Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir pada majlis menghadap yang telah berlangsung di Istana Besar Seri Menanti. Notis ini akan diserah kepada Suruhanjaya Pilihan Raya dalam masa terdekat untuk menentukan tarikh penting bagi urusan PRN seperti penamaan calon, tempoh berkempen dan hari pengundian. Pakatan Harapan (PH) akan bertanding di kesemua 36 kerusi DUN dan pembahagian antara parti komponan akan dimaklumkan minggu depan. Pembubaran ini juga telah mengikut lunas peraturan Undang-Undang Tubuh Kerajaan Negeri untuk menyelesaikan kemelut politik yang berlaku di Negeri Sembilan. 'Kita rasa perlu untuk mengadakan satu mandat baharu daripada rakyat…jadi, saya serahkan kepada rakyat untuk menetukan masa depan negeri ini.' PRN ke-15 pada tahun 2023 telah menunjukkan gabungan politik PH dan Barisan Nasional (BN) dalam membentuk kerajaan Negeri Sembilan dengan menguasai 31 kerusi DUN. Negeri Sembilan adalah negeri kedua membubarkan DUN bagi memberi laluan kepada PRN selepas Johor yang juga membuat perkara sama pada Isnin lepas.

Read more »

Negeri Sembilan DKU seeks court injunction to block chiefs from meeting, ousting secretarySEREMBAN, June 5 — The Dewan Keadilan dan Undang Negeri Sembilan (DKU) has applied for an interlocutory injunction to stop several ruling chiefs from holding a special sitting...

Read more »