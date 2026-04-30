Negeri Sembilan BN Assemblymen Pledge Continued Support for Unity Government

All 14 Umno and Barisan Nasional assemblymen in Negeri Sembilan have agreed to continue supporting the state Unity Government, led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, to ensure political stability and address global economic challenges. The decision was announced by Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, emphasizing respect for the royal institution and adherence to a collaborative agreement with Pakatan Harapan.

PUTRAJAYA, April 30 – A significant development in Negeri Sembilan ’s political landscape has seen all 14 assemblymen representing Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) reaffirm their commitment to supporting the state’s Unity Government .

This decision, announced by Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, aims to safeguard political stability within the state. The confirmation follows a comprehensive discussion session involving all Negeri Sembilan assemblymen from Umno and BN, where a unified stance was reached. According to Ahmad Zahid, the initial impetus behind this continued support stems from a deep-seated respect for the royal institution and the preservation of Negeri Sembilan’s unique customs and traditions.

The assemblymen recognize the importance of upholding these values, and their decision reflects a commitment to ensuring they remain respected by all, particularly those within Umno and BN. The Umno president, who also holds the position of Deputy Prime Minister, emphasized that while the national party leadership acknowledges and respects the individual views of the assemblymen, the collective agreement to maintain support for the Unity Government is paramount.

This unified approach is considered crucial to prevent any potential disruptions that could negatively impact the state and its citizens. Ahmad Zahid highlighted the broader context of global economic challenges currently facing the nation, stressing the necessity for all political entities to unite in backing Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s initiatives aimed at fostering political stability.

He articulated that the Prime Minister’s primary objective is to create a stable political environment, enabling a collective and effective response to the ongoing global crisis, ultimately benefiting the entire population. The focus, he stated, must remain on addressing the economic headwinds and ensuring the well-being of the people. This commitment to unity is seen as a vital component in navigating these turbulent economic times and securing a prosperous future for Negeri Sembilan and the country as a whole.

Addressing speculation regarding potential attempts to replace the current Menteri Besar, Ahmad Zahid underscored the importance of resolving any disagreements through constructive dialogue and adherence to established agreements. He specifically referenced the 18-point agreement between BN and Pakatan Harapan (PH), a foundational document governing their collaborative relationship. A key tenet of this agreement, he explained, is the commitment to returning to the negotiating table to address any disputes or issues that may arise.

This emphasis on negotiation and consensus-building reflects a dedication to maintaining a harmonious working relationship between the coalition partners and avoiding any actions that could destabilize the government. The reaffirmation of support from the Negeri Sembilan assemblymen is therefore not only a statement of political allegiance but also a commitment to upholding the principles of collaboration and mutual respect enshrined in the BN-PH agreement.

The decision is intended to provide a solid foundation for continued governance and progress in Negeri Sembilan, allowing the state to effectively address the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. The MoU exchange ceremony between MyDigital ID Sdn Bhd and its strategic partners, which Ahmad Zahid officiated, served as a backdrop to this important political announcement, symbolizing the government’s commitment to digital advancement alongside political stability





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Negeri Sembilan Umno Barisan Nasional Unity Government Political Stability Ahmad Zahid Hamidi Anwar Ibrahim Pakatan Harapan Memorandum Of Understanding Mydigital ID

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Negeri Sembilan Umno leaders dismiss speculation of assemblymen returning to support PH governmentNegeri Sembilan Umno leaders, including state chief Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias, have rejected claims that four assemblymen may return to support the Pakatan Harapan government, insisting they will follow party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi's instructions. The bloc's withdrawal of support for Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun was unanimous, Jalaluddin stated.

Read more »

Negeri Sembilan Government Continues Amidst Minority Status and Domestic Violence CaseDespite losing majority support and a serious domestic violence case, Negeri Sembilan's state administration will continue functioning under the guidance of the Yang Dipertuan Besar, focusing on public welfare and legal procedures. A man is in remand for allegedly causing his wife's miscarriage.

Read more »

Kemelut politik Negeri Sembilan jejas kestabilan kerajaan negeri?KRISIS politik ini memberi kesan kepada kedudukan Kerajaan Negeri Sembilan tetapi juga kepada parti dan kerajaan pusat menjelang PRU16 nanti.

Read more »

Umno to continue backing unity govt in Negeri SembilanUmno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki says this is to ensure stability despite the state chapter retracting support for the menteri besar.

Read more »

BN Assemblymen in Negeri Sembilan Reaffirm Support for Unity GovernmentAll 14 Barisan Nasional (BN) assemblymen in Negeri Sembilan who previously withdrew support for the state government have agreed to remain with the Unity Government. This decision follows discussions with Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, clarifying their initial actions were aimed at improving state institutions, not forming a back-door government.

Read more »

Negri Sembilan crisis: 14 assemblymen agree to remain in the state unity government, says ZahidKUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit opened lower against the US dollar and was mixed against other currencies, as support from firmer oil prices was offset by broad dollar strength and cautious positioning following the US Federal Reserve (Fed)'s rate decision.

Read more »