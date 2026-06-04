Negeri Sembilan Assemblies Dissolved Ahead of Snap Polls

The state assembly of Negeri Sembilan has been dissolved by the ruling chief minister with royal assent, paving the way for snap elections amid political turmoil.

The Negeri Sembilan state assembly will be formally dissolved on Friday, June 5, in preparation for snap polls , according to the state chief minister. The Premier, Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, confirmed that the monarch, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, has granted the dissolution at an audience held at the royal residence, Istana Hinggap, late Thursday night.

Aminuddin announced the decision to reporters at a hastily convened press conference at his official house in the early hours of Friday morning, stating that the administration has nearly finalized its plans and will contest all 36 seats in the upcoming election. News of the impending dissolution has been circulating since the start of the week.

The speculation was first set in motion on Wednesday, when Aminuddin met twice with the ruler - once in the morning during a routine weekly executive briefing that stretched almost two hours, and again later in the day. The Morning session had no proceedings other than briefings, but the later meeting was much more consequential.

Aminuddin, who is serving his second term as Menteri Besar, had also cancelled the regularly scheduled media briefing on the same day, a decision that surprised journalists in Tambun. The movements toward a snap election began to gain traction in late April, after fourteen members of the Barisan Nasional coalition, many of them from UMNO, withdrew their support for the state administration.

They cited the failure of the Premier to resolve a controversy surrounding the state royal council as a loss of confidence in the government. However, instead of forcefully removing the chief minister, the state ruler issued a royal decree allowing Aminuddin to remain in office until a clearer course of action could be decided. By May 5, the leadership of UMNO and Pakatan Harapan had reached a unanimous agreement to keep the unity government structure intact.

Nonetheless, the opposition maintained that the discontent among Barisan members had rendered the governmental cooperation untenable, leading to the decision to dissolve the assembly. The Negeri Sembilan legislative body comprises 36 seats, with the initial result of the last election showing Pakatan Harapan holding 17 seats, Barisan Nasional occupying 14, and Perikatan Nasional holding five. Pakatan assemblymen and state party leaders convened in a special session at the Premier's residence on Tuesday as talks of dissolution began to circulate.

The announcement has spurred reactions across the political spectrum, with supporters of the unity government emphasizing the need for a stable transition, while critics argue that the governance coalition had already fractured. Political experts note that the dissolution could have significant implications for the balance of power in the state and may influence the national political landscape in the lead-up to the next general election.

The public will now wait for the official legal procedures to complete the dissolution before the polls are scheduled and the election campaign begins. The forthcoming snap polls are expected to test the resilience of the unity government and could either reaffirm the current coalition or open the door for a shift in political dominance within Negeri Sembilan.

Observers anticipate that the political climate will be marked by intense campaigning, as parties aim to secure voter confidence in an already volatile environment. The state's electorate will be called to vote in a climate of uncertainty, yet the government still promises a fair and transparent electoral process to restore confidence in the democratic process.





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Negeri Sembilan Snap Polls Assembly Dissolution Political Turmoil State Election

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