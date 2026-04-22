Nearly 40% of Malaysian Landfill Waste is Recyclable, SWCorp Reports

A significant portion of waste ending up in Malaysian landfills could be recycled, with plastics, paper, glass, and metal representing the largest recoverable materials. SWCorp is implementing initiatives to boost the national recycling rate and reduce landfill dependence, including expanding infrastructure and incorporating food waste into recycling calculations.

A substantial amount of waste disposed of in Malaysia n landfills possesses significant recycling potential, according to the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp).

Recent data reveals that nearly 40% of all landfill waste could be recycled, highlighting a considerable opportunity to reduce environmental impact and promote resource recovery. Plastics constitute the largest recyclable component, making up 20.55% of the waste stream, followed by paper at 10.17%, glass at 2.96%, and metal at 2.56%.

However, determining the precise volume of recyclables lost to landfills is challenging due to contamination issues and limitations in existing recycling technologies. These factors hinder the processing of certain materials, preventing them from being effectively reintegrated into the economy. Despite these challenges, Malaysia has demonstrated progress in improving its national recycling rate. In 2024, the rate reached 37.9%, a notable increase from 35.38% in the previous year, coinciding with global Earth Day observances on April 22nd.

Projections indicate a continued rise in solid waste generation, with figures expected to climb from 15.2 million tonnes in 2024 to 15.38 million tonnes in 2025, and further to 17.03 million tonnes by 2035. While the government initially aimed for a 40% national recycling rate by 2025 as part of the 12th Malaysia Plan, the official outcome is still pending and will be announced during National Recycling Day.

Currently, plastic recycling leads the way, with approximately 2.04 million tonnes collected in 2024, followed by metal (1.77 million tonnes) and paper (1.49 million tonnes). Glass and other recyclable materials contribute significantly less, at 10,177 tonnes and 96,192 tonnes respectively. The recycling rates for these materials in 2024 were 14.28% for plastics, 12.43% for metal, and 10.43% for paper. SWCorp is actively implementing a comprehensive strategy to enhance Malaysia’s recycling performance and reduce reliance on landfills.

This includes widespread public awareness campaigns designed to cultivate a stronger recycling culture across all segments of society – from children and students to communities and industry stakeholders. In 2025 alone, over 14,650 awareness programs were conducted. The agency is also expanding recycling infrastructure, increasing the number of recycling centers under Act 672 from 5,589 in 2024 to 6,152 in 2025, adding 563 new facilities.

Future initiatives for 2026 focus on incorporating food waste into the national recycling rate calculation, a move anticipated to significantly boost overall figures and divert organic waste from landfills. Plans include launching a surplus food-sharing application and piloting a commercial food waste collection scheme. Collected food waste will be processed at facilities utilizing technologies like black soldier fly processing and composting, transforming it into valuable resources such as animal feed, compost, and soil conditioners.

Additional measures involve expanding recycling infrastructure, introducing Reverse Vending Machines, improving source separation practices in households, and strengthening enforcement of waste management regulations. Furthermore, SWCorp will continue promoting public awareness and the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) program, holding manufacturers accountable for the end-of-life management of their products, particularly packaging materials





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