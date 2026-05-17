Nearly 30% Of Workforce Participants Embraced Healthy Lifestyle In Socso Run And Ride 2026

Over 12,000 participants joined the ninth edition of the Socso Run and Ride 2026, reflecting support from KESUMA to drive collective lifestyle changes. The programme showed positive momentum, with participants in their 40s and 50s making up nearly 30 per cent of the total turnout.

A total of 59.2 per cent of workers who underwent the Health Screening Programme organised by the Social Security Organisation (Socso) between 2023 and 2025 were found to be overweight or obese, said Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan.

The findings also revealed that about 19 per cent of them had diabetes, while 17.45 per cent suffered from high blood pressure. The analysis further showed that about 59.24 per cent of those screened had high cholesterol levels, with the risk profile mainly involving workers aged between 40 and 59. Khairul Firdaus voiced concern over cancer, which remains the third leading cause of death among Malaysians and is now increasingly affecting younger people.

He urged greater awareness of the dangers of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and advised workers not to take the risks lightly, while encouraging them to adopt a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet





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Health Screening Programme Social Security Organisation (Socso) Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Khairul Malaysians Ncds Dangers Of Ncds Healthy Lifestyle Balanced Diet

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