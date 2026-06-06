Nazim Othman apologizes after accidentally poking Nia Atasha's eye during Griya filming

Actor Nazim Othman recounts the moment he accidentally injured co-star Nia Atasha on set, describing his immediate regret and her professional composure during the tense situation.

Petaling Jaya: Actor Nazim Othman , 42, acknowledges feeling an immediate surge of anxiety after accidentally poking actress Nia Atasha 's eye during the filming of the drama series Griya.

The incident occurred during a stunt scene where Nazim's character was required to chase Nia's character. While adjusting camera angles, they momentarily lost their positions, leading to his finger striking her eye.

"In that scene, I had to chase Nia. When the camera changed positions as they looked for the right angle, we got a little disoriented and my finger poked her eye. I immediately felt panicked, very guilty because the eye is so sensitive. I kept thinking, how could this happen, and to a woman no less?

I was extremely worried," he said. Nazim shared the incident during a media briefing for the Griya drama series Watch Party yesterday. He explained that although the scene was scripted, he still felt responsible because the injury involved a sensitive area. He praised Nia for her professionalism, noting she remained calm despite being in an uncomfortable situation.

"Nia is a very professional and mature actress. She calmed me down because I was so worried at the time," he added. The accident briefly halted production as both actors needed to compose themselves before resuming.

"The scene was intense, but after the incident we had to stop for a moment because I needed to calm down. It took about 15 minutes to reset the scene, and I was trembling," Nazim recalled





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Nazim Othman Nia Atasha Griya Drama Series On-Set Accident Eye Injury Malaysian Actors Film Production Safety

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