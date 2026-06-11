Navigating the Storm: The Hard Reality for Hong Kong Fresh Graduates in a Changing Economy

An in-depth analysis of the dwindling job opportunities for university graduates in Hong Kong, exploring the disruptive influence of artificial intelligence and the shifting corporate landscape of the Asia-Pacific region.

The transition from academic life to a professional career has historically been a predictable milestone for graduates in Hong Kong . However, for current graduates like Ivan Cheung, a data science and analytics alumnus from Polytechnic University, this path has become fraught with instability and extreme competition.

Having submitted more than 200 job applications since March, Cheung represents a growing cohort of young professionals struggling to secure permanent employment. While he has managed to find some temporary relief through part-time work, the overarching sentiment among his peers is one of anxiety. The emergence of artificial intelligence has fundamentally altered the entry-level landscape, making AI literacy not just an advantage, but a necessity for survival in the modern job market.

Cheung emphasizes that the ability to provide specific, directed prompts to AI to solve business pain points is now a critical skill that separates successful candidates from those who only receive generic responses. The scale of the employment crisis is reflected in the stark data provided by the Joint Institution Job Information System, which tracks vacancies across the city's eight public universities.

In a shocking decline, the number of job vacancies for 2025 plummeted to 30,798, representing a staggering 55 percent decrease from the 68,728 positions recorded in 2024. This represents the bleakest employment outlook for fresh graduates since 2021. According to Sid Sibal, a managing director at Aster Recruiting, the softness of the market is particularly acute for those seeking white-collar roles.

The cause is partly structural; many multinational corporations are relocating their regional headquarters from Hong Kong to cities like Singapore or Shanghai to better align with shifting market demands. Furthermore, back-office functions and information technology operations are increasingly being moved to lower-cost offshore locations. This migration of corporate footprints has led to a sharp reduction in management training programs and a smaller intake of new generation cohorts, leaving fewer slots for local graduates to enter the workforce.

Adding to this pressure is the influx of talent from mainland China through various government-sponsored schemes, which has shifted the balance of power even further toward employers. For candidates like Vincent, who spent a full year applying for roles in banking, consulting, and venture capital, the process was an exhausting cycle of research and rejection. Vincent notes that only about 20 percent of the companies he contacted responded with an interview offer.

Each application demanded hours of deep research to tailor cover letters, followed by rigorous virtual interviews and aptitude tests, often with no result. This frustration is echoed by many of his peers who feel that artificial intelligence is systematically absorbing the tasks traditionally handled by junior staff, thereby erasing the bottom rung of the corporate ladder. Despite these challenges, some sectors offer a glimmer of hope.

The wealth management industry is seeing growth as Hong Kong focuses on niche and specialist financial services. Additionally, the government's push toward a mega-event economy has spurred improvements in the sports and entertainment industries.

However, a significant gap remains between expectation and reality. A Jobsdb survey revealed that while 58 percent of graduates are confident they will find their ideal job within a year, only 17 percent are willing to compromise on their expectations. Bill Lee Chern-hsing of Jobsdb suggests that employers now prefer candidates with existing experience, making the barrier to entry higher than in previous years.

This paradox is further highlighted by HR expert Alexa Chow Yee-ping, who notes that while GDP growth showed strength in the first quarter, this macroeconomic recovery has not translated into a surge of vacancies for the newest wave of graduates. While starting salaries for undergraduate degree holders have seen a mild increase of 2 to 3 percent, ranging from HK$17,000 to HK$23,000, the sheer lack of available positions continues to define the experience of the class of 2025





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hong Kong Graduate Jobs Artificial Intelligence Economic Shift Employment Trends

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hong Kong Actress and Former Miss Hong Kong Natalie Ng Dies at 51 After Courageous Battle with CancerNatalie Ng, known for her role in the 1998 Miss Hong Kong pageant and her acting career, passed away peacefully at age 51 after a long fight with stage four breast cancer. She was surrounded by family and remembered for her inspiring positivity.

Read more »

Hong Kong Film Producer Raymond Wong Sentenced for Insider TradingVeteran actor and movie producer Raymond Wong Pak Ming was sentenced to five months in jail and fined HK$99,720 for advising his sister to trade Pegasus Entertainment shares using non‑public information. The court also ordered payment of investigation costs to the Securities and Futures Commission, highlighting damage to market confidence.

Read more »

Hong Kong charges seven, two companies over deadly 168-victim residential fireHONG KONG, June 10 — Hong Kong charged seven people and two companies today over the world’s deadliest residential building fire in decades, which killed 168 people at a...

Read more »

Hong Kong basketball coach arrested over viral video of him slapping studentThe Indo-Pacific does not need to be converted into the next theatre of externally managed 'peace through strength', especially when the Middle East has just shown how quickly US-designed security architecture can produce insecurity for everyone.

Read more »