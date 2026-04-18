Navigating Nonchalance: A Marriage Built on Unspoken Understanding

A woman shares her journey of finding love and understanding in a marriage with a nonchalant husband, highlighting the importance of appreciating different expressions of affection and the quiet strength of responsibility over overt romantic gestures.

Every couple expresses affection in their unique ways. Some use sweet words and attention, while others demonstrate love through actions like hard work and gifts. However, some individuals adopt a nonchalant attitude, appearing unconcerned and calm, even when they might deeply care in ways that are not easily understood. This nonchalant demeanor can, sometimes unknowingly, impact relationships, particularly marriages.

This week, we share the story of Shasha (a pseudonym), who faced challenges with her husband, Ramli (a pseudonym), a man described as nonchalant, relaxed, and seemingly unbothered by circumstances. Shasha recently shared that despite never experiencing harsh words during their marriage, Ramli's indifferent attitude led her to consider ending their relationship. It wasn't a lack of love, but rather a prolonged feeling of loneliness within a partnership that should have been shared. Shasha explained that people often associate marital problems with infidelity, financial issues, or arguments. However, some marriages suffer in silence due to a husband's excessive nonchalance, as if nothing warrants concern. In the initial years of their marriage, I felt like I was living alone. Day after day, it wasn't arguments that fractured our bond, but the emotions I kept to myself. I felt unappreciated and as if there was a gulf in our relationship, she recounted. To salvage her marriage, Shasha made an effort to understand and accept with an open heart. It was not easy, but gradually, she learned that not all love manifests in the expected ways. The mother of three children, aged five, eight, and eleven, stated that she never intended to share her marital issues. Love isn't about how we give, but about understanding how our partners receive and express it. It doesn't come in a single form for everyone. These differences can create distance if not truly understood. In our over a decade of marriage, I still persuade myself to think positively. Although my husband isn't adept at expressing affection through words or emotions, he is, on the other hand, a responsible husband and father. Shasha continued, recalling her past desires for a husband who was caring, romantic, and verbally expressive. However, reality differed. Ramli was a man of few words, consistently calm and unconcerned about many matters. I often spoke about my day, about the fatigue from work, about what made me happy or sad. My husband's reactions were brief, she said. If I was quiet, he was quiet. If I was sad, he didn't know how to comfort me. Looking back to their initial meeting, Shasha revealed they were introduced by family. Shasha's parents saw Ramli as possessing all the qualities of a suitable husband and father: a career, a calm demeanor, and a quiet nature. Their courtship was brief, with only three arranged meetings. Their conversations revolved around basic topics like work, family, hopes, and the future. Initially, I tried to persuade my parents not to proceed with their plan. I bravely expressed that I wasn't ready for marriage. However, their response was not what I had hoped for, she shared. Shasha eventually had to comply. In the early days of their marriage, their life appeared happy. She learned to accept and love someone she barely knew. Day by day, she strove to be a good wife, compensating for what she felt was lacking. My husband is responsible, but his overly calm attitude in many situations made me uneasy and prone to suspicion, she admitted. After confirming her first pregnancy, Shasha entered a different phase of life. The pregnancy made her more mature. I tried to understand that not all men are skilled at expressing affection clearly. I began to curb my need for attention from my husband. Shasha explained that as days passed, she shifted her perspective on love in marriage. She started to focus not just on what was missing, but on appreciating what was present. In mid-May, Shasha and Ramli will celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary. Twelve years is a significant period, long enough for Shasha to learn a great deal. During this time, she has not only endured but has learned to accept and understand





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