Navigating a Child's Cold Response After Reprimand: A Single Mother's Guide

A single mother shares her experience and practical tips for handling an eldest child's withdrawal and cold attitude after being corrected, focusing on empathy, timing, and preserving the child's dignity to restore family harmony.

As a single parent, my relationship with my children is very good. Last Sunday, I reprimanded my eldest child about their attitude towards their younger siblings.

The child then withdrew into their room. I was very stressed thinking about my child's behavior, often acting cold when reprimanded. This situation is indeed challenging and emotionally draining, especially for a single mother who shoulders the responsibility alone. The change in the eldest child's attitude from a good relationship to coldness after being reprimanded is a common reaction during their phase of seeking identity or managing their ego.

Therefore, included are tips as guidance: When tensions are high, do not force the child to talk or apologize immediately. Give them time for several hours or a day or two for both parties' emotions to stabilize. Sometimes, that coldness is their way of processing anger without voicing hurtful words. Sometimes, it is not the "what" of the reprimand that hurts, but the "how.

" Was the reprimand delivered in front of the younger siblings, causing the eldest child to feel embarrassed? Ensure that corrections are made privately to preserve their dignity as an older sibling. Avoid discussing serious matters at the dinner table or in front of other children. Find a relaxed moment, such as when driving them to work, university, or during an evening tea together.

An informal atmosphere usually gradually breaks down their ego. Show that you understand why they are upset. You could say, "Mom knows you feel hurt about the correction I gave the other day.

" When the child feels heard, they will be more open to listening to your explanation again. Even when they are cold, do not stop usual routines like preparing their favorite food or asking about their day. This sends the signal that your love is unconditional and the door to reconciliation is always open. As a mother, it is not wrong to reassess how the reprimand was delivered.

If the correction was too harsh, try to initiate an apology conversation. This does not diminish your dignity as a mother; instead, it teaches the child to be more mature and brave in admitting mistakes while encouraging them to do the same. Face the child's coldness with patience and prayer. Soft communication and emotional space are key to restoring familial warmth





UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Parenting Single Mother Child Discipline Emotional Communication Teenager Behavior

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malaysian Caretaker Jailed 36 Years for Child Sex AbuseA 25-year-old caretaker has been sentenced to 36 years in prison and six strokes of the cane for sexually abusing five boys at a children's home in Malaysia.

Read more »

Husband and Wife Charged with Child Abuse Denied Bail in Kuala Lumpur CourtA Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court heard the case of Hamzi Amni Zamali and Nurazwani Ahmad Rosli, who pleaded not guilty to abusing a three-year-old girl in a low‑cost flat. The deputy public prosecutor opposed bail and recommended that the child not remain with the accused, citing the mother's prior criminal record and the seriousness of the offense under the Child Act 2001 and Penal Code.

Read more »

Child restraint seats crucial for safetyPARIS, June 4 (Reuters) - Guela Doue haunted ⁠his brother's national team as he scored once and set up the winner to fire ⁠Ivory Coast to a shock 2-1 comeback victory over France in a World Cup warm-up ‌match in Nantes on Thursday.

Read more »

Child Wellbeing Index 2026: Significant Gaps in Child Wellbeing in Sabah Despite High Access to Basic ServicesA new survey has found significant gaps in child wellbeing in Sabah across health, learning, nutrition, food security and safety, despite high levels of access to basic services such as healthcare and schooling.

Read more »