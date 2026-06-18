Natural Ways to Support Eye Health and Reduce Myopia Progression

A viral social media post shares a simple routine that may help slow nearsightedness, emphasizing natural light exposure, the 20-20-20 rule, and a nutrient-rich diet for better vision maintenance.

Over four billion people worldwide wear glasses or contact lenses, representing 57% of the global population-more than the number of smartphone users. Many individuals with vision correction often wonder how to naturally reduce their eye power.

A Threads user named Aribah Abdullah shared her successful experience of lowering her prescription without it increasing again. She emphasizes being mindful of the type of light entering the eyes, highlighting that natural light is best. Her routine includes spending time outdoors, as studies show that exposure to natural daylight can slow the progression of myopia, especially in children.

Additional recommendations include following the 20-20-20 rule-looking at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds every 20 minutes-avoiding reading in dark rooms, wearing UV-blocking sunglasses, quitting smoking, and having regular eye check-ups. Diet also plays a crucial role; nutrients like vitamins A, C, E, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids help protect eye health and may slow age-related vision problems. Seven beneficial foods for eye health are: 1.

Fatty fish like salmon and tuna, rich in omega-3, which can help with dry eyes and reduce vision issues. 2. Leafy vegetables such as spinach, high in vitamin C and lutein. 3. Eggs, providing vitamins C and E, lutein, and zeaxanthin. 4. Citrus fruits like oranges and lemons, excellent sources of vitamin C. 5.

Nuts and seeds, including almonds and sunflower seeds, packed with vitamin E. 6. Sweet potatoes, containing vitamin A, vitamin C, and lutein. 7. Dairy products like milk and yogurt, which supply vitamin A and zinc. While structural changes in the eye cause refractive errors like myopia and hyperopia-which cannot be reversed naturally-these habits may support overall eye health and potentially slow further deterioration. Regular eye examinations remain essential for monitoring vision changes





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Eye Health Myopia Natural Light 20-20-20 Rule Diet Vision Care Refractive Errors

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