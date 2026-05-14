National Youth Day 2026 Special Announcements by Prime Minister

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to make several special announcements for youths during the National Youth Day 2026 celebration at X Park Sendayan on Friday (May 15). Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari announced that the Prime Minister is scheduled to officiate the three-day programme themed ‘Empowering Madani Youth’ at 9am.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to make several special announcements for youths during the National Youth Day 2026 celebration at X Park Sendayan on Friday (May 15).

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari announced that the Prime Minister is scheduled to officiate the three-day programme themed ‘Empowering Madani Youth’ at 9am. Several initiatives would also be launched during the celebration, including the Youth Development Action Plan involving all ministries, which had been discussed at the Cabinet Committee on Youth and Sports Development.

He urged youths to come in large numbers on Friday morning as the event would be held in stages according to states and districts throughout Malaysia, with a target of 4.3 million participants through various programmes implemented nationwide. This year’s celebration would feature five main segments, comprising job creation and employment opportunities, leadership, volunteerism and internationalisation, active Malaysia, innovation and digital, as well as culture, arts and music.

Earlier, Mohammed Taufiq officiated the closing ceremony and prize presentation for the 38th Institute of Youth and Sports Skills Training sports championship held at the National Youth Advanced Skills Institute Chembong





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National Youth Day Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim Special Announcements Youths National Youth Day 2026 Empowering Madani Youth X Park Sendayan Youth Development Action Plan Cabinet Committee On Youth And Sports Developm Job Creation And Employment Opportunities Leadership Volunteershi Internationalisation Active Malaysia Innovation And Digital Culture Arts And Music

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