National Unity Week 2026 to Draw 250000 Visitors to Likas Stadium in Kota Kinabalu

The four‑day celebration themed Together We Build a Nation will feature over fifty cultural, educational and entertainment activities, free admission and a keynote opening by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Kota Kinabalu is preparing to host a major national event that will bring together a quarter of a million people over four days at the Likas Stadium complex.

The National Unity Week 2026 Celebration is scheduled from the eleventh to the fourteenth of June and will be officially opened by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on the thirteenth. The theme of the gathering, Bersama Membina Negara Bangsa, translates to together we build a nation and reflects the government's push to deepen cohesion among Malaysia's many ethnic, religious and cultural groups.

Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang explained that the programme is designed as a wide‑reaching platform where citizens from every corner of the country can interact, share customs and reinforce the ideals of respect, empathy and acceptance. He stressed that when communities nurture these values they create a solid foundation for a united, harmonious and prosperous nation. The Ministry of National Unity has outlined more than fifty activities that will fill the four‑day schedule.

Highlights include the Rumah Kami Exhibition, which will showcase the distinct heritage of fifteen different ethnic groups, among them the Kadazan, Rungus, Murut, Chetti, Portuguese, Iban, Orang Ulu and Bajau peoples. Attendees will be able to wander through recreated ethnic villages, view craft displays, browse Rahmah sales stalls and see security equipment exhibitions. Interactive zones are being set up especially for younger visitors, providing hands‑on learning experiences about the country's diversity.

Evening entertainment will feature the Sabah Idol Competition, the Ratu Perpaduan beauty pageant, a Creative Ethnic Dance Competition and the Malam Unity Sama‑Sama Concert, promising a vibrant mix of music, dance and performance arts. The organisers have made it clear that entry to all events will be free, encouraging especially the residents of Sabah to take part in the celebrations.

By bringing together people from all walks of life, the Ministry hopes the grassroots spirit of unity will translate into lasting national stability, development and shared prosperity. The celebration, which runs alongside other regional events such as the Cosmobeauté Malaysia Borneo Festival at the Sabah International Convention Centre, represents a concerted effort to position East Malaysia as a hub of cultural exchange and tourism in the lead‑up to the 2026 national calendar





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National Unity Week Kota Kinabalu Cultural Diversity Sabah Events Malaysia Celebrations

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