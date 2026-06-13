National Unity Week 2026 Celebration Draws Crowds with Traditional Sports and Games in Kota Kinabalu

Rainy weather did not stop visitors from enjoying traditional games like gasing, terompah gergasi, and coconut bowling at the National Unity Week 2026 event, which aims to promote unity and expose younger generations to cultural heritage.

Kota Kinabalu: Despite the rainy weather on Friday afternoon, the spirit of visitors from various communities remained undampened as they gathered in large numbers for the National Unity Week 2026 celebration at the Likas Sports Complex here.

They enthusiastically participated in a variety of activities, including traditional sports and games. A survey found that activities such as gasing (top spinning), terompah gergasi (giant wooden clogs), coconut bowling, coconut shell clogs, and tin can throw not only enlivened the atmosphere but also provided an opportunity for the public, particularly the younger generation, to learn about traditional games and sporting heritage.

The activity area received an encouraging response from visitors attending with their families, with some taking a trip down memory lane through traditional games that were once among their favourites during childhood. Hotel employee Zulkifli Mohamad, 37, was among the visitors who did not miss the opportunity to play gasing at the traditional sports area. He expressed his joy, saying he had not played gasing for 20 years, since he was in Year Six.

It was a long time and it was enjoyable because it brought back memories. His children also watched and played with the tops, giving them exposure as they had never seen this game before. Zulkifli added that such activities should be continued as an initiative to expose younger generations to the uniqueness and enjoyment of traditional games and sports.

He noted that today's generation is different from the previous generation, which did not have gadgets and relied on traditional games for entertainment. Reviving these games is good to cultivate interest among young people in the games enjoyed by earlier generations. Another visitor, Norhayati Mohd Yusof, 37, said traditional games and sports not only provided a fun experience but also taught the values of teamwork and unity.

Citing terompah gergasi as an example, she explained that the game required every team member to move in unison to ensure the group's success. It teaches participants to work together, which is the principle of unity being instilled through this activity.

Meanwhile, Sabah National Unity and Integration Department Director Rina Ab Harun said the inclusion of traditional sports in the National Unity Week 2026 celebration provided an opportunity for the public to relive the enjoyment of such activities. She noted that traditional sports and games such as blowpipe shooting, sepak manggis, gasing, congkak, batu seremban, hopscotch, and draughts remained close to the hearts of the people.

The activities also allowed the younger generation to experience first-hand traditional sports and games that formed part of the culture of earlier communities. The National Unity Week 2026 celebration, organized by the National Unity Ministry, will run for four days until Sunday under the theme Bersama Membina Negara Bangsa (Together Building the Nation).

The programme, one of the main highlights under the Kembara Perpaduan (Unity Journey) flagship initiative, is scheduled to be officially launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Saturday. The event underscores the importance of preserving cultural heritage and fostering national unity through interactive and engaging activities that bring together Malaysians of all ages and backgrounds





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