National U-16 Coach Shukor Adan to Learn from Ong Kim Swee Ahead of Asian Cup Qualifiers

Malaysia's national U-16 football team coach, Shukor Adan, will collaborate with Datuk Ong Kim Swee to prepare for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers in November, following a runner-up finish at the ASEAN U-17 Championship. The team will focus on international friendlies and addressing physical and tactical weaknesses.

PETALING JAYA: The head coach of the national under-16 (B-16) squad, Shukor Adan , is set to learn from Datuk Ong Kim Swee as part of his efforts to prepare the team for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers in November.

Shukor’s team finished as runners-up in the ASEAN U-17 Championship after losing 0-3 to Vietnam in the final held at the Gelora Delta Sidoarjo Stadium yesterday. The defeat served as a valuable lesson for the young national players, who now need to quickly recover and improve their weaknesses ahead of the Asian Cup U-17 qualifiers.

Shukor stated that he will hold discussions with management, including the National Football Development Program (NFDP) Technical Director, Kim Swee, to formulate the best plan within the five months available. He emphasized the need for more international friendly matches to allow players to adapt to competition at the highest level. He pointed out that the AFC qualifiers are different from the ASEAN Championship, requiring a different level of preparation.

The team will analyze the group draw and then create a training camp schedule and arrange friendly matches accordingly. Shukor believes that exposure to higher-level competition is crucial for the players’ development and will help them gain the necessary experience to perform well in the qualifiers. He acknowledged the importance of adapting to the pace and intensity of international matches, which differ significantly from those encountered in regional tournaments like the ASEAN Championship.

The focus will be on building a team that is not only technically proficient but also physically and mentally prepared to face the challenges of the Asian Cup qualifiers. Further commenting on the defeat against Vietnam, Shukor affirmed that the coaching team will conduct a thorough analysis to improve all identified weaknesses. Having lost twice to Vietnam, the coaching staff will perform individual and team analyses, creating reports to address the shortcomings.

The primary areas of focus will be the players’ physical condition and strength. With five months remaining before the Asian Cup qualifiers begin, Shukor believes that despite the limited time, they will do their best to ensure the B-16 squad is well-prepared. He stressed the importance of a focused and strategic approach to training, prioritizing areas where improvement is most needed. The team will work on enhancing their physical endurance, strength, and tactical awareness.

Shukor also highlighted the importance of maintaining a positive team spirit and fostering a strong sense of unity among the players. He believes that a cohesive and motivated team is essential for success in the qualifiers. The coaching staff will also focus on identifying and developing the individual strengths of each player, maximizing their potential and creating a well-rounded squad capable of competing at the highest level.

The ultimate goal is to qualify for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup and represent the nation with pride





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Football U-16 AFC U-17 Asian Cup Shukor Adan Ong Kim Swee Malaysia

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