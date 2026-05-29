National Registration Department Reports 1,575 Name‑Shortening Applications and Prepares to Enforce Citizenship Amendments for Children of Malaysian Mothers

JPN Director‑General Datuk Badrul Hisham Alias outlines the surge in applications to shorten long birth‑certificate names, explains upcoming changes to Article 15(2) granting automatic citizenship to children born overseas to Malaysian mothers, and describes community outreach events in Kampung Padang Tanjung.

Kota Bharu, 31 March - In a press briefing following the Mekar Santunan Kasih Warga Emas program at Rumah Seri Kenangan in Pengkalan Chepa, Director‑General of the National Registration Department (JPN), Datuk Badrul Hisham Alias, addressed the media on two matters of public interest.

First, he disclosed that the department has processed 1,575 applications to shorten overly long personal names on birth certificates since the start of 2024. Of these, 719 requests were lodged in 2024, 624 in 2025, and a further 232 between 1 January and 29 May 2026.

While the JPN's statutory role as the national registrar obliges it to accept any name submitted by parents, the agency also advises families to consider the practical repercussions of lengthy names, such as difficulties when completing forms, registering for marriage, or handling other official procedures.

"Our experience shows that many parents who initially choose long, elaborate names later wish to amend them for convenience," Badrul Hisham explained, noting that the department remains ready to assist applicants at any JPN service counter. In addition to the naming issue, the director‑general announced that the JPN is nearing the final phase of preparing to enforce amendments to Article 15(2) of the Federal Constitution concerning citizenship rights for children born abroad to Malaysian mothers.

Under the newly passed parliamentary amendment, such children will automatically acquire Malaysian citizenship without the need to file an application, aligning their treatment with that of children born abroad to Malaysian fathers, who already receive citizenship by operation of law. Previously, children of Malaysian mothers and foreign fathers were required to apply for citizenship, creating a legal disparity that the government has now rectified.

Badrul Hisham confirmed that the amendment has been approved by a parliamentary majority and that the department is awaiting only the official commencement date before the new provisions take effect. The briefing also highlighted community activities in Badrul Hisham's hometown of Kampung Padang Tanjung. Four cows, donated by various contributors, were slaughtered as part of the traditional sacrifice and the meat distributed among local residents. Some of the meat was prepared and shared in a communal feast, fostering social cohesion.

Moreover, the director‑general inaugurated a new dining hall at the Kampung Padang Tanjung Mosque, a facility funded through the JPN's Madani Adopted Village allocation for 2025. The hall is intended to serve as a multipurpose centre for community gatherings, educational programmes, and other village initiatives, reflecting the department's broader commitment to grassroots development beyond its core registration functions





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

National Registration Department Name Shortening Citizenship Amendment Article 15(2) Community Outreach

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US Department of Justice Seeks to Seize New York Luxury Apartment Allegedly Bought with 1MDB FundsThe US Department of Justice has moved to confiscate a luxury apartment in New York purchased with suspected 1MDB-linked money tied to Jho Low's personal assistant, continuing international asset recovery efforts from the massive Malaysian sovereign wealth fund scandal.

Read more »

Immigration Department says AI-altered passport photos could lead to legal actionKUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — The Immigration Department has urged the public not to use photographs generated or altered using artificial intelligence (AI) technology when applying for...

Read more »

NRD corrects ‘Islam’ status on Christian woman’s MyPR card — with the exact same mistakePUTRAJAYA: An Indonesian Christian woman today came to the National Registration Department (NRD) headquarters in Putrajaya with the hope of receiving a new permanent resident identification card (MyP

Read more »

Immigration Department to Close Counters on June 1 and 2, 2026The Immigration Department has announced that it will close all counters, including those at Urban Transformation Centres, on June 1 and 2, 2026, due to public holidays.

Read more »