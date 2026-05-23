National mens doubles team make first Malaysian Mens Masters final in nine years

The duo of Goh Swee Fie-Nur Izzuddin overcame the odds to reach the Malaysian Masters final, marking their first appearance in over nine years. They defeated top seeds Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik, setting up a final bout with either Malaysias Wan Arif Wan Junaidi-Yap Roy King or Denmarks Daniel Lundgaard-Mads Vestergaard.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Mens doubles pair Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani reportedly reached their first Malaysian Masters final in nine years after defeating top seeds Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik today.

Chauffeured by their superb consistency, the duo upset their national teammates 21-18, 21-12 in 33 minutes in the semi-finals at the Unifi Arena in Bukit Jalil. This achievement comes after their commendable performance at the recently concluded Danish Open, where they defeated two-time Danish champions Kristian Thulesen Kofoed and Jonas Svensson. This success has further bolstered their confidence and set the stage for another historic moment in the history of Malaysian squash.

Meanwhile, top seeds Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik are left disappointed, having been denied the chance to defend their title and secure the top ranking for next year. The final will see either Malaysias Wan Arif Wan Junaidi-Yap Roy King or Denmarks Daniel Lundgaard-Mads Vestergaard take on Sze Fei-Izzuddin in a battle that promises to be filled with intense action.

The victory of the seasoned duo of Goh Swee Fie-Nur Izzuddin not only adds to the celebration of National Mens Doubles but also serves as a reminder of the importance of consistent performances. Their remarkable journey has showcased the boundless potential that sits within the capable hands of Malaysian squash stars.

In addition, the special offer of an additional RM10 off with the promo code VERSAMM10, valid for a min. cash-in of RM100, adds to the excitement and joy of the tournament. For more updates, stay tuned to the Malaysia Squash Association and SportSG





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