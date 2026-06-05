National Hurdler Breaks Own Record at Varsity Track & Field Championships

National hurdler Mohd Fakrul Afizul Nasir broke his own 400 metres hurdles national record at the Varsity Track & Field (VTF) Two Championships, claiming gold with a blistering time of 50.72 seconds.

National hurdler Mohd Fakrul Afizul Nasir broke his own 400 metres hurdles national record with a blistering time of 50.72 seconds to claim gold at the Varsity Track & Field (VTF) Two Championships at Stadium Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) in Terengganu .

The Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) student had waited two years to erase the mark he set at the 2024 Malaysia Games (Sukma) in Kuching, Sarawak, where he clocked 51.11s. Fakrul's winning time also wiped out the competition record of 52.77s that had been set just hours earlier by his UPM teammate, Mohd Aiman Najmi Mohd Anuar, during the morning semi-finals.

Aiman had to settle for silver in the final, clocking 51.49s, while Mohd Adib Irfan Azizan of Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) rounded out the podium with a bronze-medal time of 52.82s. Fakrul expressed his gratitude towards Allah for the opportunity to break the national record, stating that he was blessed to achieve this feat. The VTF Two Championships saw a remarkable display of depth from the UPM camp, with Fakrul's performance being the highlight of the event.

The championships were held at Stadium Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) in Terengganu, and it was a testament to the talent and dedication of the UPM athletes. The Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) team has been consistently producing top-notch athletes, and Fakrul's performance is a testament to their hard work and dedication. Fakrul's achievement is not only a source of pride for the UPM team but also for the nation as a whole.

His breaking of the national record is a reminder of the potential that lies within our athletes, and it serves as an inspiration to the younger generation to work towards achieving their goals. Fakrul's story is a testament to the fact that with hard work, dedication, and perseverance, anything is possible. His achievement is a shining example of what can be achieved when one sets their mind to it and works towards their goals.

Fakrul's performance at the VTF Two Championships is a reminder that our athletes have the potential to achieve great things, and it is up to us to support and encourage them to reach their full potential. The Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) team has been consistently producing top-notch athletes, and Fakrul's performance is a testament to their hard work and dedication.

Fakrul's achievement is a source of pride for the nation, and it serves as an inspiration to the younger generation to work towards achieving their goals. His breaking of the national record is a reminder of the potential that lies within our athletes, and it serves as a reminder of the importance of supporting and encouraging our athletes to reach their full potential





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Mohd Fakrul Afizul Nasir 400 Metres Hurdles Varsity Track & Field (VTF) Two Championships Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) Terengganu

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