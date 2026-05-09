National Defence Strategic Plan (PSPN) 2026 Programme in Sabah

The National Defence Strategic Plan (PSPN) 2026 programme at SK Bergosong, Sebatik Island on Thursday was not just an ordinary community programme - instead it was an integrated strategy of the Malaysian Army (TDM) in strengthening the social fabric and security in border areas.

TAWUU: The National Defence Strategic Plan (PSPN) 2026 programme at SK Bergosong, Sebatik Island on Thursday was not just an ordinary community programme - instead it was an integrated strategy of the Malaysian Army (TDM) in strengthening the social fabric and security in border areas .

Army Eastern Field Commander Lieutenant General Datuk Mohd Sofi Md Lepi said the event was the first PSPN programme for 2026 in the State and part of 39 activities planned in Sabah and Sarawak throughout this year. According to him, the PSPN 2026-2030 is a rebranding of the Mindef Strategic Plan (PSM) 2021–2025, which gives emphasis to Pillar 4, namely the Strengthening of Civil-Military Cooperation (Cimic).

The approach aims to increase community awareness regarding shared responsibility in defending national sovereignty through the concept of Comprehensive Defence (Hanruh). The Whole of Government, Whole of Society (WoGoS) approach that is applied proves that national defence requires the involvement of all parties, including the local community. Throughout last year, a total of 40 activities under PSM were successfully implemented by the Army Eastern Field Command across Sabah and Sarawak.

Sebatik Island was chosen once again as the location for the programme’s implementation after the success of the previous organisation at SK Mentadak Baru in 2024, and the programme at SK Bergosong became the curtain-raising event for the PSPN calendar in Sabah this year. The cooperation of various security and government agencies, including the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (APMM), Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) and local authorities, as well as the Sabah Government, was involved in the programme.

Among the main contents of the programme are the implementation of the Medical Civic Action Programme (Medcap) and Dental Civic Action Programme (Dencap) by TDM health officers to provide health treatment to local residents. Besides that, a total of 20 ‘Kotak Rezeki’ (Provision Boxes) were also handed over to the needy group as well as the presentation of carpet contributions to the school surau.

The programme was also enlivened with the organisation of Jualan Rahmah (Rahmah Sales) resulting from the cooperation with KPDN to help ease the cost of living of the local community. Mohd Sofi said the successful implementation of PSPN proves the continuous commitment of the Government and security forces in ensuring the wellbeing of the people as well as the stability of border areas is always preserved.

PSPN not only strengthens the relationship between the military and the community, but also becomes an important platform in empowering the spirit of patriotism as well as the shared responsibility to defend the country





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National Defence Strategic Plan Malaysian Army Civil-Military Cooperation Comprehensive Defence Border Areas Community Government Agencies Local Authorities Sabah Government Medical Civic Action Programme Dental Civic Action Programme Provision Boxes Jualan Rahmah Cost Of Living Border Control National Sovereignty Shared Responsibility Wellbeing Stability Spirit Of Patriotism Defending The Country

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