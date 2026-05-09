National Badminton Player Aaron Chia Suggests Getting Married to Avoid Hostel Stay

Aaron Chia, a national badminton player, suggested to teammates that they should get married to avoid staying at the Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) hostel. However, the rule only applies to unmarried players, with married shuttlers such as Aaron allowed to commute from home due to family commitments.

PETALING JAYA: National No. 2 men's doubles player Aaron Chia suggested to teammates who are unwilling to follow rules within the national badminton set-up, including staying at the Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) hostel, that they should get married.

However, the rule only applies to unmarried players, with married shuttlers such as Aaron allowed to commute from home due to family commitments. Aaron denied claims that players are not allowed to go out at night, but stressed they still have to follow the curfew set by ABM's management. Several national players are currently being monitored by Badminton Association of Malaysia's (BAM) top management for repeatedly breaking rules, including refusing to stay at the ABM hostel





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Badminton National Team Academy Badminton Malaysia Aaron Chia Marriage Curfew Family Commitments

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