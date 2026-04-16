Nasran Omar Appointed New Accountant General of Malaysia

Nasran Omar, with over three decades of experience in public sector accounting and finance, has been appointed as the new Accountant General of Malaysia, effective tomorrow. His appointment was confirmed by the Chief Secretary to the Government.

Nasran Omar has been appointed as the Accountant General of Malaysia (ANM), with his tenure commencing tomorrow. The letter of his appointment was formally conveyed by the Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, yesterday. This pivotal appointment follows the retirement of the previous Accountant General, who is set to conclude their service tomorrow.

The National Accountant General's Department (JANM) highlighted Nasran's extensive experience within the public sector, spanning over 31 years. His public service journey began in 1994 as an Assistant Director in the Accounting Standards Section at JANM.

Nasran holds a Bachelor of Accounting degree from Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM). His professional qualifications are equally impressive, including designations as a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) from The Malaysian Institute of Certified Public Accountants (M), Chartered Accountant (C.A) from the Malaysian Institute of Accountants (M), and a Chartered Certified Public Finance Accountant (CPFA) from The Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (UK).

Throughout his distinguished career, Nasran has served in various capacities at both state and federal government levels. His roles have included State Treasurer of Melaka, and positions within significant ministries such as the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN), the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI), the Ministry of Transport, and the Ministry of Education. His responsibilities in these roles encompassed a broad spectrum of financial and accounting management, including state account management, accounting operations, fund management and auditing, forensic accounting, and the preparation of financial statements.

More recently, since 2023 and continuing until 2025, Nasran has been instrumental as the Director of the Central Operations Services and Agencies Division (BPOPA) at JANM. In this capacity, he has been responsible for managing the government's cash flow and preparing the Federal Government's Financial Statements.

Nasran's leadership acumen and profound experience in public sector accounting are further underscored by his tenure as the President of the Public Sector Accountants Association (PSA) from 2019 to 2023. During this period, he also served as a council member of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA) and actively participated in various MIA committees. These included crucial roles in the investigation committee, the Islamic finance committee, and the digital, technology, and innovation committee.

A significant contribution from Nasran has been his expertise in the development of the Islamic Accounting Standards for Baitulmal, Zakat, and Waqaf (PPIBZW), spearheaded by JANM. The PPIBZW framework is the world's first Islamic accounting standard for the financial reporting and accounting of assets (including Waqaf assets), liabilities, income, and expenses for Baitulmal, Zakat, and Waqaf institutions. The successful development of PPIBZW is poised to position Malaysia as a global frontrunner in the field of public sector accounting and finance





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