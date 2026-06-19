Nasi Lemak Pak Man, Republicans blast Iran deal, and more news

The news text discusses a new nasi lemak spot in Damansara Utama, Republicans criticizing the Iran deal, and a two-part article on the Indus Waters Treaty.

Nasi Lemak Pak Man is Damansara Utama ’s newest spot for ‘nasi lemak’, with satisfying ‘sambal paru’ and ‘rendang ayam’ Republicans blast Trump’s Iran deal as details emerge, calling it ‘worst foreign policy blunder’ as president lashes out at ‘these fools’!

Plus, enjoy an additional FREE RM10 when you sign up using code VERSAMM10 with a min. cash-in of RM100 today. T&Cs apply.published a two-part article by P.K. Saxena titled ‘Indus Waters Treaty: Asymmetric obligations, unequal concessions and Pakistan’s weaponisation’





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Nasi Lemak Pak Man Damansara Utama Iran Deal Republicans Indus Waters Treaty Pakistan India World Bank Chenab Kutch Ravi Beas Sutlej

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Nasi Lemak Pak Man is Damansara Utama’s newest spot for ‘nasi lemak’, with satisfying ‘sambal paru’ and ‘rendang ayam’PETALING JAYA, June 19 — Nasi Lemak Pak Man is the latest contender to enter Damansara Utama’s nasi lemak scene, throwing their hat into the ring with the likes of Village...

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Nasi Lemak Pak Man Opens in Damansara UtamaDamansara Utama welcomes the latest nasi lemak eatery, Nasi Lemak Pak Man, famed for its sambal paru and rendang ayam. In politics, PKR's deputy minister and party secretary-general Datuk Fuziah Salleh confirmed a near‑complete slate for the Johor and Negeri Sembilan state elections, assuring voters of adequate supplies despite rising logistics costs.

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Pak Man Nasi Lemak Hits the Scene, Trump Criticises Iran Deal, PKR Handles Legal MattersLatest updates from Johor Bahru: Pak Man Nasi Lemak opens its newest outlet featuring sambal paru and rendang ayam, while Republicans call Trump's Iran agreement a blunder. Meanwhile, PKR's deputy minister directs legal actions concerning former MPs Rafizi and Nik Nazmi, and passes a disciplinary case to the party board over Subang MP Wong Chen.

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