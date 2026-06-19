Nasi Kandar Restaurant Attacked with Fuel and Paint, Set on Fire Before Official Opening

Two masked suspects attacked a nasi kandar restaurant in Johor early today, splashing fuel and red paint before setting it on fire, causing RM200,000 in losses. The restaurant was scheduled to open tomorrow.

Police in Johor are searching for two suspects who allegedly doused a nasi kandar restaurant with fuel and red paint before setting it ablaze in Bandar Dato Onn early this morning, just one day before its scheduled grand opening.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:34 a.m., according to Johor Bahru Selatan police chief Raub Selamat. The 30-year-old restaurant operator lodged a police report shortly before 4:00 a.m., after discovering the damage. Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage reviewed by investigators shows two men, both wearing crash helmets and masks, arriving at the premises on a motorcycle.

They were seen carrying containers, which they used to splash a mixture of fuel and red paint onto the restaurant's exterior and interior before igniting the liquid. The fire quickly spread, but was extinguished by the time firefighters from the Tebrau and Kempas stations arrived on the scene following an emergency call at 3:43 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The attack has left the owner and local community in shock, as the restaurant had been eagerly anticipated and was set to offer free food to visitors on its opening day. The motive behind the arson remains unknown, and police are treating the case as mischief by fire with intent to destroy under Section 436 of the Penal Code. The estimated losses are around RM200,000, covering structural damage, equipment, and inventory.

The restaurant, known for its authentic nasi kandar cuisine, had been in the final stages of preparation for its grand opening, which was advertised on social media. Neighbors reported seeing a flash and hearing a loud noise, but initially mistook it for a vehicle backfire. The authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward to assist in the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Johor Fire and Rescue Department confirmed that the fire was contained to the front portion of the building, but smoke and water damage extended throughout. The case has raised concerns about the safety of new businesses in the area, and police have increased patrols to prevent similar incidents. The owner expressed disbelief, stating that he had no known enemies and had been looking forward to serving the community.

The attack bears similarities to previous incidents involving extortion or business rivalries, but investigators have not ruled out any possibility. As the search for the suspects continues, the restaurant remains closed indefinitely, with cleanup and repairs expected to take weeks. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by small business owners in ensuring security and protection against malicious acts.

Police are reviewing further CCTV footage from nearby establishments to track the suspects' movements before and after the attack. Any leads can be reported to the Johor Bahru Selatan police station or via the hotline 07-221 2999. The case has been assigned to the Criminal Investigation Department for further action





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Nasi Kandar Arson Johor Police Investigation Restaurant Attack

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