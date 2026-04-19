Nasi Kandar Brawl Erupts Over Smoking Dispute in Bandar Rimbayu

A late-night disagreement over smoking at a Bandar Rimbayu nasi kandar restaurant ignited into a physical altercation, prompting a police investigation.

A seemingly ordinary late-night meal at a nasi kandar restaurant in Bandar Rimbayu , Telok Panglima Garang, Selangor, took a violent turn early Wednesday morning. The incident, which began as a verbal confrontation over smoking, quickly devolved into a physical brawl, disrupting the peace of the popular eatery. Police were alerted to the fracas shortly after 2:00 AM, with initial reports indicating a dispute over a patron smoking in an area where it was apparently prohibited.

According to Kuala Langat district police chief Superintendent Mohd Akmalrizal Radzi, the authorities received a report from a concerned member of the public at approximately 2:07 AM. Investigations commenced immediately, revealing that the incident stemmed from a misunderstanding. One individual approached another diner to address the act of smoking, leading to a heated exchange of words that rapidly escalated. The verbal argument, fueled by rising tempers, unfortunately, spilled over into physical violence, with punches being thrown. The exact number of individuals involved and the severity of any injuries sustained are still being assessed as part of the ongoing investigation. The restaurant, a common gathering spot for patrons enjoying local cuisine, would have likely been populated at that hour, potentially witnessing the entire altercation. The Selangor police are now treating this incident seriously and are pursuing charges under Section 160 of the Penal Code, which pertains to affray – the offense of fighting in a public place. This legal classification underscores the public nature of the disturbance and the potential risk posed to other patrons and the general public. Authorities are appealing to the community for assistance in their investigation. Any individual who may have witnessed the altercation, possesses further information, or can provide details that may aid in identifying all parties involved is strongly encouraged to come forward. This can be done by contacting the nearest police station or reaching out directly to the Kuala Langat district police headquarters operations room. The police are committed to ensuring that such incidents are thoroughly investigated and that appropriate action is taken to maintain public order and safety within the community. The disruption caused to the restaurant's operations and the distress experienced by other diners are also likely considerations in the comprehensive review of the event. The swift response of the police and their call for public cooperation highlight the importance of community involvement in resolving and preventing such occurrences





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Smoking Dispute Restaurant Fight Bandar Rimbayu Assault Public Disturbance

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