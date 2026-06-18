Narwal Launches Three New Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaners in India with AI-Powered Features and Self-Cleaning Docks

Narwal has expanded its lineup in India with three new wet and dry vacuum models: the entry-level S20, the mid-range S30, and the flagship S20 Pro. These devices combine vacuuming and mopping in one unit and come with base stations that automatically wash and dry the mop heads. The S20 Pro stands out with AI DirtSense technology that adapts suction and water based on floor dirtiness, an auto detergent dispenser, and a self-propelled motor. The S30 offers a unique 180-degree hinge for cleaning under furniture, hot water washing, and hair-tangle prevention. The S20 provides a lighter, more affordable option with 18,000Pa suction. All models share a 4000mAh battery, 790ml clean water tank, and 670ml dirty water tank, with up to 60 minutes of runtime. They are available online via Narwal's site, Amazon India, and Flipkart, and will be in stores like Reliance Digital from July.

Narwal has introduced three new wet and dry vacuum cleaner s to the India n market: the S20 , S30 , and S20 Pro. The new lineup focuses on combining hard floor vacuuming and mopping into a single device, supported by base stations that handle the washing and drying of the mop heads after use.

The highest-end model in the series is the S20 Pro, which retails for Rs. 54,990. It operates with a suction power of 20,000Pa and includes a feature Narwal calls AI DirtSense. In practice, this means the vacuum uses sensors to gauge how dirty a specific section of the floor is and automatically adjusts its suction power and water output accordingly.

The S20 Pro also features an automatic detergent dispenser and a self-propelled motor to make pushing the unit across the floor less physically demanding. It runs for up to 60 minutes on a single charge. After cleaning, the base station washes the roller brush and dries it to prevent mold and odors from developing. The mid-tier option is the S30, priced at Rs. 44,990.

It shares the 20,000Pa suction motor and the dirt-sensing technology of the Pro model, but changes the physical design. The S30 is built with an 180-degree hinge, allowing the entire body of the vacuum to lie flat against the floor. This makes it possible to push the device under low furniture like sofas and beds without the cleaning head lifting off the ground.

Its base station uses hot water (176°F) to wash the roller and a built-in heat bar to dry it at 158°F. It also uses a dual-layer comb mechanism to prevent hair from tangling around the brush roll, alongside a disposable bag system to separate solid waste from the dirty water for easier disposal. At the entry level, the S20 costs Rs. 34,990. It steps the suction power down to 18,000Pa but maintains the core wet and dry cleaning functions.

It still includes a self-cleaning dock that washes and dries the mop, and it is slightly lighter than the other models at 4.13 kg (when the water tanks are empty). All three vacuums share the same basic battery and tank capacities: a 4000mAh battery, a 790ml clean water tank, and a 670ml dirty water tank. The S20, S30, and S20 Pro are available now on Narwal's official website, Amazon India, and Flipkart.

They are also scheduled to appear in physical retail stores, including Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales, starting in July





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Narwal Vacuum Cleaner Wet And Dry S20 S30 S20 Pro India AI Dirtsense Self-Cleaning Dock Smart Home Floor Cleaning

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