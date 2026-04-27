Najib’s Lawyer Declines Comment on Appeal Withdrawal and Pardon Application

Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s lawyer, has refused to provide any comment on the withdrawal of Najib’s appeal regarding a potential house arrest order and reports of a new royal pardon application. He maintained a consistent ‘no comment’ stance when questioned by reporters.

PUTRAJAYA, April 27 – Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah , the legal counsel for Datuk Seri Najib Razak , has maintained a position of no comment regarding recent developments concerning the former prime minister.

This includes the withdrawal of Najib’s appeal related to a contested addendum order that could have facilitated a transition to house arrest, as well as circulating reports indicating a newly submitted application for a royal pardon. Shafee’s stance was clearly articulated to members of the press following court proceedings at the Court of Appeal. When directly questioned about these matters, he consistently stated, “I cannot comment,” effectively shutting down further inquiry.

The core of the current situation revolves around Najib’s attempt to potentially serve the remaining portion of his prison sentence under house arrest. Court filings made public today confirmed that Najib has officially withdrawn his appeal challenging the High Court’s decision to dismiss his application for a judicial review concerning the alleged addendum order. This order, if valid, would have altered the terms of his imprisonment.

Simultaneously, sources have indicated that Najib recently filed a fresh application for clemency with the Federal Territories Pardons Board, seeking further reduction or potential release. Shafee, referencing previous statements made on the subject last month, demonstrated a clear unwillingness to provide any additional details or insights. He responded to repeated questioning by stating that the media had already reported on his previous comments and questioned the need for a new response, suggesting an attempt to sensationalize the situation.

His repeated refrain remained, “I cannot comment. ” Najib Razak, aged 72, is currently incarcerated at Kajang Prison, having begun his sentence on August 23, 2022. This followed his conviction on charges of misappropriating RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd.

However, a significant development occurred on January 29, 2024, when a royal pardon was granted, resulting in a reduction of his initial 12-year prison term to six years. The fine initially imposed, amounting to RM210 million, was also reduced to RM50 million. Beyond the house arrest and pardon applications, Najib has also withdrawn another appeal. This second withdrawn appeal concerned his attempt to initiate committal proceedings for contempt of court against Tan Sri Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh, the former Attorney-General.

This indicates a broader strategic shift in Najib’s legal approach, potentially focusing on the pardon application as the primary avenue for seeking relief. The consistent refusal of his lawyer to comment fuels speculation about the ongoing negotiations and the potential outcomes of these legal maneuvers. The situation remains fluid, with the Pardons Board’s decision holding significant weight in determining Najib’s future





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Najib Razak Muhammad Shafee Abdullah Royal Pardon House Arrest SRC International

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US Modifies Sanctions to Allow Funding for Maduro’s DefenseThe United States has agreed to modify sanctions on Venezuela, permitting the government to pay for Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores’ legal defense against charges including narcoterrorism and drug trafficking. This decision follows a challenge from Maduro’s lawyer who argued the sanctions violated his client’s constitutional right to counsel.

Read more »

NexG Berhad Responds to Allegations of Misappropriated FundsNexG Berhad affirms its commitment to regulatory standards and corporate governance while declining to comment specifically on allegations made by Malaysia Corruption Watch (MCW) regarding its former COO, Victor Chin Boon Long, and the alleged misuse of RM303.7 million. The company states it will fully cooperate with relevant authorities but will refrain from public statements to avoid speculation.

Read more »

Najib Razak Withdraws Legal Bid for House Arrest After SRC Case ConvictionFormer Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has withdrawn his appeal to serve his prison sentence under house arrest following his conviction in the RM42 million SRC International corruption case. The Court of Appeal confirmed the withdrawal, ending his legal challenge to a High Court ruling that rejected his claim of a royal addendum order allowing home detention. Najib is currently serving a reduced six-year sentence and a RM50 million fine, with his release scheduled for 2028 unless the fine remains unpaid.

Read more »

Najib Razak Withdraws Appeal For House Arrest In SRC International CaseThis means he will continue serving his current prison sentence.

Read more »

Najib's Lawyer Declines Comment on Appeal Withdrawal and Pardon ApplicationDatuk Seri Najib Razak's lawyer, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, has refused to comment on the withdrawal of Najib's appeal regarding a potential house arrest order and reports of a new royal pardon application. The former prime minister is currently serving a reduced sentence following a previous pardon.

Read more »