Najib's Lawyer Declines Comment on Appeal Withdrawal and Pardon Application

Datuk Seri Najib Razak's lawyer, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, has refused to comment on the withdrawal of Najib's appeal regarding a potential house arrest order and reports of a new royal pardon application. The former prime minister is currently serving a reduced sentence following a previous pardon.

PUTRAJAYA: Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah , the legal counsel for Datuk Seri Najib Razak , has maintained a consistent stance of non-commentary regarding recent developments concerning the former prime minister.

This includes the withdrawal of Najib’s appeal related to a contested addendum order that could have facilitated a transition to house arrest, as well as circulating reports indicating a newly submitted application for a royal pardon. Following court proceedings at the Court of Appeal, Muhammad Shafee addressed reporters, stating that these matters fall outside the scope of his current involvement. Despite repeated inquiries from the press, he firmly reiterated his position, stating simply, 'I cannot comment.

' The situation stems from a series of legal maneuvers initiated by Najib following his conviction. Court filings made public on Tuesday, April 27th, confirmed Najib’s decision to withdraw his appeal against the High Court’s ruling which previously dismissed his application for a judicial review concerning the alleged addendum order. This order, if valid, would have permitted Najib to complete his prison term under the conditions of house arrest, a significantly less restrictive environment than the current Kajang Prison.

Simultaneously, multiple news sources have reported that Najib recently filed a fresh application for clemency with the Federal Territories Pardons Board. This application represents a further attempt to seek a reduction in his sentence or potentially a full pardon. Muhammad Shafee, referencing previous statements made on the subject last month, demonstrated a clear unwillingness to provide any additional details or insights.

He responded to journalists’ requests for clarification by pointing out that his prior comments had already been widely reported, questioning the need for repetition and suggesting a desire by the media to sensationalize the situation. He again emphasized, 'You have quoted all that before. Why do you need a special answer this time? You all want to make it more interesting.

I cannot comment.

' Najib Razak, aged 72, has been incarcerated at Kajang Prison since August 23, 2022, after being found guilty of misappropriating RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd. The initial conviction resulted in a 12-year prison sentence and a substantial fine of RM210 million.

However, a royal pardon granted on January 29, 2024, offered a degree of relief, reducing his prison term to six years and lowering the fine to RM50 million. This pardon, while not absolving him of guilt, demonstrated a willingness from the authorities to consider mitigating factors.

In a separate legal development, Najib also withdrew another appeal against the High Court’s decision to deny him permission to pursue committal proceedings for contempt of court against former Attorney General Tan Sri Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh. This withdrawal suggests a strategic reassessment of legal battles and potentially a focus on the pardon application.

The ongoing series of actions – the withdrawal of appeals, the submission of a new pardon application, and the lawyer’s consistent refusal to comment – paints a complex picture of Najib’s legal strategy and his attempts to navigate the aftermath of his conviction. The situation remains fluid, and further developments are anticipated as the Pardons Board considers his application and the legal implications of the withdrawn appeals are fully assessed.

The public and legal observers are keenly watching for any indication of the Pardons Board’s decision, which will have significant consequences for Najib’s future and the broader political landscape





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Najib Razak Muhammad Shafee Abdullah Royal Pardon House Arrest SRC International Court Of Appeal Federal Territories Pardons Board Appeal Withdrawal

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