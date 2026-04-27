Najib Razak Withdraws Legal Bid for House Arrest After SRC Case Conviction

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has withdrawn his appeal to serve his prison sentence under house arrest following his conviction in the RM42 million SRC International corruption case. The Court of Appeal confirmed the withdrawal, ending his legal challenge to a High Court ruling that rejected his claim of a royal addendum order allowing home detention. Najib is currently serving a reduced six-year sentence and a RM50 million fine, with his release scheduled for 2028 unless the fine remains unpaid.

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has officially withdrawn his legal bid to be placed under house arrest following his conviction in the RM42 million SRC International Sdn Bhd corruption case .

Court documents reviewed by The Star reveal that Najib, represented by Messrs Shafee & Co, filed a Notice of Discontinuance at the Court of Appeal on April 3, 2024. The move comes after the High Court rejected his judicial review application, where he argued that a royal addendum order would have permitted him to serve his sentence at home rather than in prison.

The notice stated that Najib wished to terminate the appeal without the right to refile and with no costs awarded to either party. Najib is currently incarcerated at the Sungai Buloh prison, serving a six-year jail term and a RM50 million fine after his appeals in the high-profile SRC case were exhausted.

The Federal Territories Pardons Board had previously reduced his original 12-year sentence and RM210 million fine, setting his release date for August 23, 2028, provided the fine is paid. Failure to pay the fine would extend his sentence by a year, delaying his release until August 23, 2029. Earlier this year, on April 1, 2024, Najib had sought judicial review, claiming a royal addendum order would allow him to serve his remaining sentence under house arrest.

He named multiple government officials, including the Home Minister, the Commissioner-General of Prisons, and the Attorney General, as respondents in the case. His legal team argued that the order should compel authorities to transfer him from Kajang Prison to his Kuala Lumpur residence.

However, on December 22, 2025, the High Court dismissed the application, ruling that the addendum order did not comply with Article 42 of the Federal Constitution, rendering it invalid. The case has drawn significant public and legal attention, as it involves one of Malaysia’s most prominent political figures and a high-profile corruption scandal linked to the now-defunct 1MDB. Najib’s legal team has not yet indicated whether they will pursue further appeals or alternative legal avenues.

The decision to withdraw the appeal marks a significant development in the ongoing legal saga surrounding Najib’s imprisonment and the broader implications of the SRC International case





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