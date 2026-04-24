Nadma to Deploy AI-Powered Drones for Faster Disaster Victim Location

The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) is implementing artificial intelligence (AI) and drone technology to improve disaster response times and locate victims more efficiently. The initiative includes using predictive AI for early warnings and data analysis to support decision-making.

Kuala Lumpur – The National Disaster Management Agency ( Nadma ) is poised to significantly enhance its disaster response capabilities through the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

This strategic move aims to dramatically reduce victim location times during emergencies, ultimately saving lives and minimizing suffering. Datuk Dr Abdul Gapar Abu Bakar, Nadma’s deputy director-general, revealed the agency’s ambitious plans to integrate AI with drone technology, creating a powerful system for identifying individuals trapped in disaster zones. The core concept involves leveraging predictive AI data in conjunction with drone surveillance to pinpoint affected areas with greater accuracy.

This allows for a more targeted deployment of rescue assets and teams, maximizing efficiency and effectiveness in critical situations. Dr Abu Bakar explained that this initiative represents a key component of Nadma’s ongoing modernization efforts, unveiled during a press conference held at The Resilient Asia 2026 Expo and Forum at the World Trade Centre (WTC) on Friday, April 24th. The integration of AI isn’t limited to drone operations; it’s already proving valuable in improving data collection and management processes.

This enhanced data handling allows agencies and first responders to react more swiftly and decisively to unfolding crises. A prime example of this is the use of AI for early warning systems, specifically in predicting heavy rainfall patterns during both the dry and monsoon seasons. By analyzing vast datasets and identifying trends, predictive AI enables Nadma to anticipate adverse weather conditions and proactively prepare for potential disasters.

The data gathered from these AI-powered systems is then seamlessly channeled to Nadma headquarters, where it’s meticulously combined and analyzed alongside information provided by other relevant agencies. This collaborative approach ensures a comprehensive understanding of the situation, supporting informed decision-making and robust response planning. The presence of Terengganu Deputy Secretary Datuk Jusman Ibrahim and Timor-Leste's First Secretary to Malaysia Nilton Saad at the press conference underscored the regional importance and collaborative spirit of the event.

The Resilient Asia 2026 Expo and Forum, centered around the theme 'AI for Future-Proofing Disaster Management Towards Stronger Communities', served as a crucial platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration. The event brought together a diverse range of stakeholders, including international experts, technical agencies, response units, technology leaders, and industry players from across Asia. The focus was firmly on harnessing technology-driven transformation to revolutionize disaster management practices.

The expo facilitated discussions on the latest advancements in AI, data analytics, and other innovative technologies, exploring how these tools can be effectively utilized to build more resilient communities. The forum provided a space for participants to exchange best practices, identify challenges, and forge partnerships to address the growing threat of disasters.

The event’s official launch on Thursday, April 23rd, was presided over by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, highlighting the Malaysian government’s commitment to strengthening disaster preparedness and response capabilities. Nadma’s adoption of AI is a direct response to the need for more proactive and efficient disaster management strategies in a region increasingly vulnerable to climate change and natural hazards.

The agency believes that by embracing these cutting-edge technologies, it can significantly reduce the impact of disasters on communities and save countless lives. The long-term vision includes expanding the use of AI to encompass a wider range of disaster scenarios, including floods, landslides, and earthquakes, creating a truly comprehensive and future-proof disaster management system





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Nadma AI Artificial Intelligence Drones Disaster Management Emergency Response Predictive Analytics Data Analysis Resilient Asia 2026

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