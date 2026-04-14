Nadia Rosli Collaborates with Indonesian Dangdut Star Ucie Sucita on New Single 'Aduh Ga Kuat'

Malaysian singer Nadia Rosli teams up with Indonesian artist Ucie Sucita for the release of their debut collaboration, the single ‘Aduh Ga Kuat’. The song blends pop elements with a catchy musical style and marks a significant step for both artists in expanding their regional reach.

The incredibly talented singer Nadia Rosli has achieved a significant milestone by collaborating for the first time with the popular Indonesia n dangdut star, Ucie Sucita , on a single titled ‘Aduh Ga Kuat’. This song, entirely composed by a composer from across the Strait, is a fresh piece that blends modern pop elements with a catchy musical touch.

Nadia stated that this collaboration is a golden opportunity for her to expand her artistic reach into the Indonesian market, while also acknowledging the ease with which she formed a rapport with Ucie. Working with Ucie was an extraordinary experience. Although we are from two different countries, the soul of music remains the same. ‘Aduh Ga Kuat’ is a cheerful song, and I hope fans in Malaysia and Indonesia will embrace it warmly, she said.

Ucie Sucita, who has previously gained recognition through various hit songs in Indonesia, described Nadia's vocals as possessing a unique quality that is capable of adding a new dimension to the song. The music video for ‘Aduh Ga Kuat’, which features an energetic and colorful visual concept, is now available for viewing on the official YouTube channel, while the song itself can be found on all major digital streaming platforms.

The collaboration marks a strategic move for both artists to reach wider audiences and explore new musical territories. Nadia, known for her powerful vocals and versatile musical style, sees this as a chance to connect with Indonesian listeners and build upon her already established fanbase. Ucie, a well-known figure in the Indonesian music scene, brings her own flair and experience, creating a synergy that promises an exciting listening experience.

The single’s release is accompanied by a well-produced music video that visually complements the song’s upbeat energy. The video features vibrant visuals, captivating choreography, and the engaging personalities of both Nadia and Ucie, enhancing the overall appeal of the song. The production quality, from the audio mixing to the video editing, reflects a commitment to delivering a polished and professional product.

The song's catchy melody and relatable lyrics are expected to resonate with a broad audience, fostering its popularity across both Malaysia and Indonesia. The initial reception has been overwhelmingly positive, with fans and critics alike praising the collaboration and the song’s infectious nature. It is anticipated that ‘Aduh Ga Kuat’ will not only introduce Nadia to a wider audience but will also solidify her position as a rising star in the regional music scene.

The success of this collaboration paves the way for potential future projects and collaborations between Malaysian and Indonesian artists, promoting cross-cultural exchange and enriching the musical landscape of the region. This initiative signifies a commitment to breaking geographical barriers and uniting music lovers across borders through their shared passion for music. The song's success suggests a strong desire for collaborative efforts between Southeast Asian artists, which in turn fosters a stronger sense of community and celebration of artistic expression.





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Nadia Rosli Ucie Sucita Collaboration New Single Pop Music Dangdut Music Malaysia Indonesia

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